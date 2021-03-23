President of African Tourism Board reacts to UN International Forest Day & World Water Day

Alain St.Ange encourages all members and the tourism world to take opportunity of these periods of reflection given to undertake efforts to spread consciousness about the importance of protecting forests and recovering the ecosystems.

United Nations celebrates the International Forest day on march 21

People around the world depends on the forests for livelihood and daily needs

The President also joined in the celebration of the World Water Day on the 22nd of March 2021 under the theme ‘Valuing Water’

Every year on March 21, the United Nations celebrates the International Forest day. This year’s theme is: ‘Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being’. Forests are the lungs of this Earth. People around the world depends on the forests for livelihood and daily needs and they help prevent global warming. On this occasion, the President of the Africa Tourism Board Alain St.Ange encourages all members and the tourism world to take opportunity of these periods of reflection given to undertake efforts to spread consciousness about the importance of protecting forests and recovering the ecosystems.

Moreover, during the Africa Tourism Board Forum held on 22nd March 2021, this necessity to address issues which could lead to extinction of some of the endangered species and pose a serious threat to the biodiversity. We are all aware of the escalating of poaching will not only diminish the diversity of the wildlife but also impact negatively on the tourism industry the President said. He wishes to intensely highlight that the commitment on anti-poaching strategy discussed during the Forum will surely benefit the global wildlife conservation efforts.

With his constant and firm commitment for the protection and preservation of the planet, the President also joined in the celebration of the World Water Day on the 22nd of March 2021 under the theme ‘Valuing Water’. Through this message, the President Alain St.Ange wishes to call Africa Tourism Board members and encourage them directly and indirectly to multiply efforts making everyone understand the importance of a drop of water and act in a responsible way while consuming this finite and irreplaceable resource.

Water is ‘life’ he said. In fact, water has an enormous value for our households, food, culture, health, education and economics as well as for our natural environment.

‘Water, forests and biodiversity are key elements of the planet survival,’ he concluded and as a tourism propeller the Africa Tourism Board has the noble duty to also make a contribution.

