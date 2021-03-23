Can India slow down a second deadly wave of COVID-19?

by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

A country with 1.4 billion people in the footsteps of Asia and the Middle East is a big threat when COVID-19 are spiking. This is the situation India may be facint.

  1. India has more than 11 million cases of COVID-19 but a population of almost 1.4 billion.
  2. Even huge numbers of new infections get to keep India away from the top statistics of infected countries.
  3. The danger in India is infections is concentrated in certain cities and states.

Currently there are 11,686,330 cases for COVID reported within the last year, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi a nationwide lockdown exactly a year ago on March 23

Today India recorded 40,611 new cases and 197 more fatalities with a total now of 160,200 are registered.

India has 1,389,790,186 citizens as of today. Based on the number of population 8,409 out of 1 million had the virus, what puts India on number 125 in the world.

India had 115 death out of a million and it puts this country on place 118 in the world.

With 168,691 tests per million India as number 114 in the world.
Considering COVID-19 is measured in 219 countries Indie ia about in the middle of the line of this terrible competition on health and death.

With vaccines available now, several experts are in favor of a mammoth scale-up in the government’s immunization drive to safeguard the vulnerable. Following a surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Pune, and other cities, the calls for widening the scope of the vaccination program have only grown stronger and louder.

The world is facing another spike in the outbreak of this virus, and unfortunately, India is showing the same direction.

Yesterday India recorded the highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in the last four and half months with 46,951 new infections.

This likely new wave of COVID-19 in India is bad news and new restrictions may be in the pipeline.

A year after the coronavirus lockdown was announced on March 23, the threat is far from over with India experiencing another surge in the number of infections.

