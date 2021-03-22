Dominica rolls out Work in Nature Extended Stay Visa

Dominica officially launches its extended-stay visa program

Dominica has officially launched its extended-stay visa program dubbed Work in Nature (WIN), which provides the opportunity to work remotely for up to 18 months on the island. Dominica is well positioned to welcome professionals and entrepreneurs as part of the WIN program, which allows remote workers, digital nomads, academics, families, and persons on sabbaticals, seeking a healthier work-life balance, while being embraced by pristine nature.

If you are seeking to rejuvenate and refuel your passions, all while still working, look no further than Dominica. The island offers high-speed internet and technology services, modern health care facilities, educational options for families, and opportunities for impact volunteer programs with NGOs and private sector entities. These make Dominica the perfect choice for remote working while embracing the natural wonders on your doorstep. Visit waterfalls or hot springs, take nature walks or exhilarating dives, experience the local cuisine, embrace a new culture, and make new friends. Additionally, Dominica’s COVID-19 protocols have kept the infection rates very low, and their handling of the pandemic has been exemplary.

The program offers attractive incentives, such as duty-free on selected items and discounts from various service providers. As the program gains popularity, the island envisions a WIN Village – a remote worker community with various types of accommodation from luxury to moderate, an array of support services, shared social and entertainment spaces, and co-working spaces.

The Honorable Denise Charles, Minister for Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives indicated that, “This is one of the initiatives which will help boost our tourism industry in our phased tourism recovery approach, while providing a safe environment for persons to work remotely in a tropical environment. Stakeholders and island partners have all collaborated to provide an attractive program which will assist with economic recovery. This is your opportunity to discover the many wonders of Nature’s Isle!”