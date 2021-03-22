Bahamas Ministry of Tourism thrilled to welcome back Royal Caribbean International

by Harry Johnson
  • Bahamas Government and Ministry of Tourism have worked closely with Royal Caribbean throughout the course of COVID-19 pandemic
  • Adventure of the Seas will be homeporting in Nassau
  • The Ministry of Tourism is thrilled to welcome Royal Caribbean passengers back

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation is thrilled to welcome back longtime partner Royal Caribbean International, as the cruise line announced today that Nassau will be the homeport for Adventure of the Seas, beginning this June. The Bahamas Government and Ministry of Tourism have worked closely with Royal Caribbean throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is with great pleasure that The Bahamas embraces its critical role in the return of cruising.

Adventure of the Seas will be homeporting in Nassau and visiting additional islands in The Bahamas including Grand Bahama Island and Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private Bahamas destination that directly employs a fair number of Bahamians. This means even more of our citizens across islands can get back to work, and our vital tourism sector can continue towards recovery. We’ve long awaited reuniting with cruise guests, and the Ministry is thrilled to welcome Royal Caribbean passengers back to our shores to experience why it’s still Better in The Bahamas.

We are proud to have worked and prepared diligently to safely welcome travelers back and are confident that our protocols, combined with the measures Royal Caribbean is implementing – including a requirement for all crew and guests to be fully vaccinated – will deliver an unforgettable vacation experience. In anticipation of Royal Caribbean’s return to the islands, Bahamas Minister of Tourism & Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D’Aguilar said, “Our destination is ready and waiting to resume its role as the region’s go to place where travelers head to for escape and rejuvenation.”  

With traveler confidence and vaccine distribution on the rise, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism looks forward to the successful return of cruise travel to The Bahamas this summer.

