FlyersRights: Air travel social distancing measures must be adopted

FlyersRights unveils Air Travel Social Distancing and Stimulus Plan

The plan would encourage more passengers to travel on safer, socially distanced planes

Federal agencies and the airlines have ignored implementing social distancing rules

Tomorrow, FlyersRights.org is publishing an Air Travel Social Distancing and Stimulus Plan.

In his second day in office, President Biden called on the DOT and other federal agencies to explore additional policies to make air travel safer during the coronavirus pandemic. However, federal agencies and the airlines have ignored implementing social distancing rules. This proposed social distancing plan is financially viable and would encourage more passengers to travel on safer, socially distanced planes.

If social distancing measures are not adopted, the threat of COVID-19 variants may severely delay air travel recovery, prolonging the status quo of furloughed employees, idle planes, and additional calls by the airlines for federal bailout money.

FlyersRights.org is the largest airline passenger organization. It advocates for passenger rights and interests, represents passengers on the FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee dealing with air safety, and maintains a staffed office in Washington, D.C.