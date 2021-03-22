FlyersRights: Air travel social distancing measures must be adopted

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
FlyersRights: Air travel social distancing measures must be adopted
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

The threat of COVID-19 variants may severely delay air travel recovery

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • FlyersRights unveils Air Travel Social Distancing and Stimulus Plan
  • The plan would encourage more passengers to travel on safer, socially distanced planes
  • Federal agencies and the airlines have ignored implementing social distancing rules

Tomorrow, FlyersRights.org is publishing an Air Travel Social Distancing and Stimulus Plan. 

In his second day in office, President Biden called on the DOT and other federal agencies to explore additional policies to make air travel safer during the coronavirus pandemic. However, federal agencies and the airlines have ignored implementing social distancing rules. This proposed social distancing plan is financially viable and would encourage more passengers to travel on safer, socially distanced planes. 

If social distancing measures are not adopted, the threat of COVID-19 variants may severely delay air travel recovery, prolonging the status quo of furloughed employees, idle planes, and additional calls by the airlines for federal bailout money.

FlyersRights.org is the largest airline passenger organization. It advocates for passenger rights and interests, represents passengers on the FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee dealing with air safety, and maintains a staffed office in Washington, D.C.

You may also like