New hotel opens in Central Brussels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts announces the opening of Hotel Avenue Louise Brussels, its first Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in Belgium. The new property is situated in the heart of Brussels, close to many of the capital’s landmarks and attractions, making it the ideal destination for travellers looking to explore the history and culture of the city. Owned by Atom Hoteles and managed by Hotel Collection International (HCI), the stylish hotel underwent a $3.1 million refurbishment and is slated to open later this month.

Trademark Collection by Wyndham’s new addition in Belgium is the latest in the brand’s fast growth trajectory around the world over the past four years, with 113 hotels in the U.S., Canada, Belize, Mexico, Sint Maarten, Curacao, Australia, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and now Belgium.

Christian Michel, Vice President for Development Europe, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts said: “This new opening marks an exciting step in expanding our Trademark Collection by Wyndham portfolio in Europe and around the world. Our Trademark brand is an important part of our conversion strategy. It brings our powerful scale and world-class capabilities to independent hoteliers seeking the competitive advantage of a global hospitality company. Its growth is testament to the unparalleled value of Wyndham’s recognition, which has become incredibly important at a time when travellers are looking for brands they know and trust as they prepare to travel again.”

Sebastian Lodder, CEO of HCI added: “The Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a hugely attractive concept where no two hotels are the same. We are thrilled to be working with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts on our fourth hotel under one of their brands and to leave our own unique mark on this fast-growing soft brand. We are looking forward to leveraging Wyndham’s scale, array of services and world class loyalty program and welcoming guests from around the world to Hotel Avenue Louise Brussels.”

Hotel Avenue Louise Brussels, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is situated in one of the city’s most popular areas, metres away from the trendy shopping district of Avenue Louise, and within walking distance of many iconic attractions including the historic Grand-Place, the Horta Museum, as well as the famous Manneken Pis statue. The local area offers guests bars, restaurants and traditional bistros, all within walking distance from the hotel.