Travel to Los Angeles and have a beer

7 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Have fun and a beer or wine outside. This is the new rule enforced by a local court. It may be good news for the brewery, but is it good news in regards to the spread of COVID-19?

  1. Breweries, distilleries, and wineries may reopen for outdoor only if not serving a bona fide meal
  2. A court in Los Angeles County, California made changes to the States emergency orders for COVID-19
  3. Transplants Brewing filed the law suit

On Saturday, March 20, 2021, the County of Los Angeles changed its brewery and winery re-opening guidelines to align with the State of California as a direct result of the legal action taken by the PARRIS Law Firm.

On Friday, March 19, attorneys from the PARRIS Law Firm filed an amendment to their original class action lawsuit against the County of LA on behalf of Transplants Brewing, LLC. The suit demanded an immediate response as the County continued to unconstitutionally discriminate against Transplants and other breweries and wineries that do not have on-site kitchen facilities.

On Saturday, March 20, 2021, Los Angeles County immediately changed its order allowing breweries, distilleries and wineries to reopen for indoor service if food is provided and outdoor service with no food is provided.

“It’s unclear why the county continues to discriminate against breweries and wineries, but it finally came to its senses and revised the guidelines allowing Transplants and other independent businesses to begin getting back to business,” said attorney Khail Parris. “These establishments have been hit the hardest because they rely on regular customers to make a profit, and between the pandemic and the completely inconsistent guidelines provided by the County of Los Angeles, they were barely holding on.”

The firm initially filed its complaint in September of 2020 calling out the County’s overreaching standards for wineries and breweries. In October, the lawsuit forced the County Board of Supervisors to change their guidelines. Unfortunately, the PARRIS Law Firm had to file an amended complaint to once again for the County to abide by the State of California’s guideli

