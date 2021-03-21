Mojitos, Music and Shots fired: South Beach Tourism is a Party out of Control

The largest number for years of visitors on spring break in South Beach Florida. Florida has defined logical responses to COVID-19 encouraging tourism. The last minute emergency order by the mayor to isolate South Beach has not worked. A developing super-spreader in South Beach may be in the making doing more harm than good for the travel and tourism industry in the Sunshine State

State of Emergency declared in South Beach, Miami, Florida to control party tourists on spring break. South Beach Hotel The Clevelander takes leadership in not offering catering to tourists Police not able to push back and control crowds with shots fired

The City of Miami Beach in Florida, USA declared a state of Emergency on Saturday and imposed a curfew to control spring break crowds. Tourists did not stop to have fun, possibly deadly fun.

Cases in Florida topped more than 2 million recently. The state also has the most U.S. cases of the new COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom. Florida currently has no restrictions but recommendations of caution in place for travelers.

Florida has been gradually reopen hotels, resorts, restaurants and amusement parks to support the hurting travel and tourism industrty.

South Beach is Florida travel and tourism destination for those that like to party. Specifically Spring Brake every year is the place where America has fun. This is Spring Break weekend, and this is the weekend where such fun can turn deadly due to already high COVID-19 numbers in South Florida.

Encouraging indications to reopen domestic tourism has been attracting a record number of visitors this year to crowd to South Beach for this weekend.