Is AstraZeneca’s failure the begin of new COVID disaster?

Tourism cannot come back, specifically not in Europe and Brazil and its source markets. COVID-19 is entering an even more dangerous third wave with AstraZeneca vaccine failing and the Chinese Sinovac only 50% effective.

COVID numbers climbing tremendously, the vaccine is failing, hospitals are full, but masses encouraged by the countries president to go to the beaches in Brazil Europe relying on Astra Zeneca vaccine shows this vaccine failing with some developing blood clots after receiving the vaccine. The United States seems way superior in the world based on the quality of vaccines used and the number administered

So my sister in law went to have vaccine yesterday. She has a auto immune blood disease. The nurse was very familiar with her condition and recommended that she not get the AstraZeneca-vaccine and wait for one of the other ones. So she left.

Denmark reports a death and a critical illness after 2 AstraZeneca vaccinations, prompting more reviews of the vaccine in Europe. The Danish Medicines Agency said it was looking into whether the condition was a potential side effect.

Thousands are on the street in Hungary protesting more restrictions

AstraZeneca said their vaccine offers less protection against mild disease caused by the COVID-19 variant first discovered in South Africa, but offers the same efficacy against two other major variants.