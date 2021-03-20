Thailand shortens COVID-19 quarantine for visitors

2 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Thailand shortens COVID-19 quarantine for visitors
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

Thai CCSA agreed to shorten quarantine periods to 10 days for arrivals without a vaccination certificate and to 7 days for those with it, beginning on April 1

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • From April 1, visitors would not be required to show a fit-to fly document
  • Visitors would be allowed to carry only COVID-19 free certificate
  • 14-day quarantine remains for arrivals from areas where the COVID-19 virus has mutated

Thai officials announced the decision to shorten quarantine periods for foreign arrivals, beginning on April 1.

The spokesman for Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said that from April 1, visitors would not be required to show a fit-to fly document. They would be allowed to carry only COVID-19 free certificate (CFC).

The CCSA meeting agreed to shorten quarantine periods to 10 days for arrivals without a vaccination certificate (VC) and to 7 days for those with VC, beginning on April 1.

The 14-day quarantine remains for arrivals from areas where the COVID-19 virus has mutated.

Moreover, quarantined arrivals would be allowed to leave their rooms on the condition that they comply with the Public Health measures. They would be able to use fitness facilities, swimming pool and outdoor exercise area as well as to buy food and goods outside.

You may also like

Please support our writers

Disabling your ad blocker will help our dedicated team of independent journalists

Allow ads Subscribe

Already a subscriber? Click here to log in.