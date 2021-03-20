2021 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta cancelled

by Harry Johnson
2021 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta cancelled
For classic yachts already in Antigua, we are hoping to hold an informal sailing only weekend at the end of April this year

  • The Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is the premier classic sailing event of the Caribbean attracting a large number of Classics every year
  • COVID virus and the protocols have made 2021 Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta impossible
  • Regatta organizers hope that everything will go back to normal in 2022

The Chairman and the committee of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta issued the following statement today:

“We were hoping that we could all go sailing  but unfortunately the COVID virus and the protocols have made this impossible.

The Chairman of the Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Carlo Falcone and the committee have decided to cancel the 2021 ACYR and hope that everything will go back to normal in 2022.  For classic yachts already in Antigua, we are hoping to hold an informal sailing only weekend at the end of April this year and more information on that will follow if it is viable. 

We look forward to welcoming you all back to Antigua next winter.”

The Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta is the premier classic sailing event of the Caribbean attracting a large number of Classics every year from all around the world.  In its 33rd edition next year, the event enjoys a wonderful variety of competitors including traditional craft from the islands, vintage, classic and historic ketches, sloops, schooners and yawls making the bulk of the fleet, Tall Ships and more newly-built Spirit of Tradition yachts and Dragon class.

