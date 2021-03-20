Tanzania tour operators mourn fallen President Magufuli

Tourism industry players are saddened by the untimely demise of Tanzania President Dr. John Magufuli, saying he was the exponent of the industry.

The Tanzania Association of Tour Operators paid tribute to President Maguflie’s support of tourism from computer technology to national forests. It was the vision of the late President to achieve the goal of 5 million tourists in 5 years. TATO has expressed confidence in the new President who worked with Dr. Magufuli, Ms. Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying it believes that she will do even better in fostering tourism.

In a televised national address, the then Vice President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, announced that the death robbed the country of the brave leader on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at around 6:00 pm.

“We are deeply aggrieved by the demise of President Magufuli. He did the best to support tourism industry by putting up hard and software infrastructures with an eye to spurring the business,” reads part of Tanzania Association of Tour Operators (TATO) statement.

The document signed by TATO Chairman, Mr. Wilbard Chambulo, cites a number of tarmac roads leading to the national parks and makeover of airports to offer tourists hassle-free trips as his legacy to the industry.

As if that was not enough, the fallen head of the state allocated sprawling land to add 6 new national parks for the slightly over 5 years that he has been in office, a clear sign of his desire to boost the tourism industry.

The new national parks are Nyerere, Burigi- Chato, Ibanda Kyerwa, Rumanyika Karagwe, Kigosi, and Ugalla River.

After establishment of the 6 new parks on top of the previous 16 national parks, something which was reiterated about destination Tanzania is that it is a top-notch nature and wildlife destination with 22 national parks apart from marine parks supporting the fallen President’s vision of 5 million tourists in 5 years.

The TATO boss further said the late Dr. Magufuli also rolled out an effective online payment system for government payments, a move that has saved a lot of resources and enhanced compliance from the tour operator’s point of view.

Meanwhile, TATO has expressed its profound delight for the new President, Ms. Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying it believes that she will do even better in fostering tourism and a conservation drive considering that she was part of the success story of the late Dr. Magufuli.

“TATO wishes her well and expects that she will sustain the government support for the private sector to grow,” the statement reads in part.

First elected as Magufuli’s running mate in 2015, Ms. Samia Suluhu was re-elected last year along with him and, according to the constitution, she should serve out the rest of the 5-year term in the top job.

She becomes Africa’s only current female national leader – the Ethiopian presidency is a largely ceremonial role – and joins a shortlist of women on the continent to have run their countries.

The 61-year-old is affectionately known as Mama Samia – in Tanzanian culture that reflects the respect she is held in, rather than reducing her to a gendered role.

