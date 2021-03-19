Sandals Grenada in St. George’s reopening March 31

In the heart of exclusive Pink Gin Beach on an exotic island paradise where the intoxicating scent of spices and tropical blooms make a heady elixir for romance, Sandals Grenada will be reopening on March 31 a resort that has taken the best of everything to create a whole new all-inclusive experience… one that takes guests beyond the unexpected.

Sandals new all-inclusive resort in Grenada has created an extraordinary adults-only resort unlike anything ever before. From pools in the sky and living rooms in swimming pools, Sandals delivers the unexpected. Whether it’s a chic gathering, exciting show, spa time or tennis at night, Sandals Grenada takes guests beyond their own imaginations.

Known as the “Island of Spice” Grenada is a truly exotic paradise, one that just happens to be the perfect landscape for a Sandals Resort. This Island of Spice is known for its remarkable natural beauty, pristine beaches, impossibly blue seas, and a veritable treasure trove of spices – cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and particularly nutmeg, its most sought-after spice.

Defying every convention of traditional design, Sandals new all-inclusive resort in Grenada takes innovation beyond the realm of imagination to create an extraordinary adults-only resort unlike anything ever experienced from pools in the sky and living rooms in swimming pools to private plunge pools, cascading waterfalls, and meandering river pools.

From the moment guests arrive, Sandals starts taking care of its guests as they relax and enjoy the stress-free ride with non-stop airport resort transfers featuring air conditioning and comfortable spacious seating. Or guests may opt to arrive in style in a private luxury vehicle from the first-class fleet which is available for an additional cost.

Incomparable rooms and suites

From suites featuring pools in the sky to exotic Rondoval suites-in-the-round to Swim-up Suites with Tranquility Soaking Tubs, the rooms and suites offer the very best in innovation and unique amenities including infinity-edge plunge pools on oversized balconies, spa-style bathrooms, and Butler Elite service.

At Sandals Resorts, making the right connection is always at guests’ fingertips. Staying connected with loved ones is easier than ever at Sandals Resorts. There is free Internet access throughout the vacation from any device, anywhere on the resort including all rooms.

Unlimited fine dining at 10 restaurants

The culinary experience at Sandals Grenada is unrivaled in the Caribbean, celebrating epicurean treasures from the streets of Rome to the delectable bounty of the sea to Sandals first true steakhouse.

The exclusive partnership with Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks Wines raises the standard of the “included” wines poured at Sandals all-inclusive luxury resorts. Also provided is an amazing selection of wines for sale in the Manager’s and Chairman’s lists.

The bars have been designed to be exactly where they should be – right on the beach and directly over the ocean – to give guests a truly authentic island experience.

Grown in Jamaica’s misty Blue Mountain range, Jamaica Blue Mountain’s coffee possesses an unmatched superior flavor and it’s included throughout all the specialty restaurants, French-style cafes, lounges, self-serve coffee stations, and indulging room service.

Endless ways to be entertained on land and the water

From chic gatherings to exciting shows, no one throws a party like Sandals because here every night is a celebration. There is tennis, day and night, on lighted courts surrounded by fragrant tropical flowers and cool breezes that flow through towering trees; croquet on emerald-colors manicured lawns; and volleyball on pillow-soft sand. At Sandals, there are no limits to what you can play.

Island Routes offers luxury adventure tours that range from completely exhilarating to delightfully sedate. No matter what speed is desired, guests will gain insider insights and a whole new perspective on this beautiful paradise that Sandals calls home.

Pool areas have been completely reimagined to take full advantage of the island’s sultry tropical landscape, and nowhere is that more apparent than at the resort’s ocean-side pool. By day, the view is simply astonishing with the infinity-edged pool blending seamlessly into the horizon. Come nightfall, chic fire pits and fire features transform the pool into a sizzling outdoor lounge.

Sail away and indulge in a vast array of all-inclusive water sports. With top-of-the-line equipment, professional staff, and unparalleled tropical locations, guests can choose to fly across the water – propelled by wind, motor, or muscle power – or dive beneath the pristine surface.

Scuba diving at Sandals truly offers guests the very best in equipment, staff, and unbelievable dive sites – all included. From regulators, BCDs, masks, snorkels, fins, and tanks to state-of-the-art twin diesel Newton boats and expert guidance from PADI certified dive professionals, Sandals takes care of everything.

Personal unmatched service, even a butler

At Sandals, all gratuities are included. From bellhops to waiters to bartenders, all tips are taken care of. Enjoy Sandals Resorts industry-leading hospitality and personalized service and leave your wallet at home. Only personal butlers are allowed to receive tips.

Sandals’ unprecedented Butler Service, only available in the very highest level of suites, provides the most discerning guests with an unimaginably supreme standard of service and luxury, where every need is anticipated.

Pampering and romance

The Luxury Included Experience begins at Club Sandals, a place overflowing with extraordinary privileges, unique experiences, and exceptional service for concierge guests of Sandals Resorts. Genuine hospitality is completely redefined, allowing guests to enjoy one-on-one service and complete relaxation in the comfort of a stylish lounge.

Classic European rituals are reinterpreted with a distinctive Caribbean flair at the exclusive Red Lane Spa at Sandals Grenada. Guests will find a unique sense of tranquility with a selection of exclusive services infused with botanical products, transforming the quest for inner beauty into a journey of endless self-discovery.

A an all-inclusive destination wedding at Sandals takes the worry out of planning, giving guests more time to enjoy the moment. Best of all, even the wedding is included!

With just a couple of weeks to go, Sandals Grenada is bursting at the seams with welcoming ways to enjoy a holiday the way it was meant to be – with everything thing taken care of and pure sweet enjoyable relaxation and pampering and yes, the unexpected.

More news about Sandals

#rebuildingtravel