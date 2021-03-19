Mexican Caribbean new tourism tax kicks in on April 1

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The fee will be charged to international travelers and will be approximately $10

  • Mexican Caribbean launches system to facilitate payment of new the fee
  • Travelers may pay prior to their arrival, upon arrival or during their stay
  • For people traveling in groups, it will be possible to make the payment in one single transaction

As a result of Mexico’s State Congress decision to charge a new tax to foreign travelers who leave the state as of April 1, 2021, the Secretary of Finance and Planning of the state government through the Quintana Roo Tax Administration System (SATQ) has launched the VISITAX system to facilitate payment of the fee.

The fee will be charged to international travelers and will be approximately $10 USD per person, depending on the exchange rate. Travelers may pay prior to their arrival, upon arrival or during their stay. The payment will be verified once they leave the state.

Through the website, travelers will be able to pay the fee and obtain a receipt by filling out a form.

The VISITAX form will request the following information :

  • Number of people traveling
  • Name, age, and passport number of each individual
  • Departure date
  • Payment information 

Once travelers have concluded their stay in Quintana Roo, they must show their receipt at the airport checkpoint prior to boarding. Travelers who don’t have a receipt at the airport will receive assistance and can make the payment at that time.

For people traveling in groups, it will be possible to make the payment in one single transaction, as long as each individual’s information is provided and included in the form. Individualized receipts will be provided. Visitors crossing the border to Quintana Roo via Belize by land will receive a 100 percent subsidy.

