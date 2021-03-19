Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop flight from Anchorage to Minneapolis-St. Paul

New route from Alaska’s largest city to the Twin Cities will provide more nonstops to the state of Alaska

Alaska Airlines announced new Alaska service

Alaska Airlines now provides the most nonstops from the state of Alaska than any other carrier

This summer, Alaska will fly nonstop to 11 destinations between Anchorage and the Lower 48 and Hawaii

Alaska Airlines announced today new seasonal service at one of the airline’s key hubs in Alaska with new nonstop service between Anchorage and Minneapolis-St. Paul. This additional nonstop flight means Alaska Airlines will provide the most nonstops from the state of Alaska than any other carrier.

The new service to the Land of 10,000 Lakes is in addition to the newly added nonstop service between Anchorage and Las Vegas, Denver and San Francisco, along with the expansion of year-round service to sunny Phoenix and Maui.

“We are looking forward to welcoming more guests to the Great Land in 2021 and expanding service for the residents of Alaska,” said Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines‘ regional vice president. “With a massive network across the state and our naturally socially distanced outdoor spaces, this route offers easy access to Denali, kayaking, sightseeing, and the most sustainably managed fishing in the world. Alaska is a safe and attractive travel destination for friends and family.”

Start Date End Date City Pair Frequency Aircraft June 19, 2021 Aug 15, 2021 Anchorage – Minn.- St. Paul Sat, Sun 737

This summer, Alaska will fly nonstop to 11 destinations between Anchorage and the Lower 48 and Hawaii including: Minneapolis-St. Paul; Chicago; Denver; Honolulu; Maui; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; San Francisco and Seattle. Four of the cities on the West Coast are also Alaska hubs, which allow for improved connectivity for guests traveling to other locations.

“With the addition of these nonstops, we are committed to keeping Alaska and our guests connected across our network,” said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines vice president of network and alliances. “Not only do guests have new nonstop destinations to choose from, Alaskans will also be able to take advantage of our new oneworld partnership and the opportunity to travel to over 800 global destinations served by our partners.”