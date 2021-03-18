Executive Secretary UN Climate Agency applauds SUNx Malta Climate Friendly Travel Registry

48 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
516 Views
3 min read
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Executive Secretary UN Climate Agency applauds SUNx Malta Climate Friendly Travel Registry
Avatar
Written by Harry Johnson

There is no doubt that the climate challenge is presently outpacing us and requires urgent, global action

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  • WTTC congratulated for its continuing leadership commitment on Climate and Sustainability issues
  • WTTC and SUNx Malta jointly launch the Climate Friendly Travel Registry
  • The CFT Registry is a vital support for companies and communities to get behind WTTC’s leadership on Travel & Tourism Climate Resilience

In a message to Gloria Guevara, President & CEO of the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), Patricia Espinosa, the Executive Secretary of the UN Climate Agency (UNFCCC), congratulated WTTC for its continuing leadership commitment on Climate and Sustainability issues, even while responding strongly to the COVID pandemic.

“At a time when the Travel & Tourism sector is battling with the devastating impact of COVID-19, I am delighted that the World Travel & Tourism Council continues to focus on climate and other sustainability issues. There is no doubt that the climate challenge is presently outpacing us and requires urgent, global action. Travel & Tourism has an enormous role to play and can have, through its actions, positive impacts. As the UN Secretary-General Guterres has said, it is imperative that we rebuild the sector in a ‘safe, equitable and climate friendly’ manner. Business as usual is not an option.

“In this context, I congratulate the WTTC on the Climate Friendly Travel Registry launched jointly with SUNx Malta and welcome the opportunities that this offers to Travel & Tourism organizations to develop, register and promote their climate strategies, plans and achievements in support of the goals of the Paris Agreement.

“I look forward to seeing Travel & Tourism organizations participating in this sectoral Climate Friendly Travel Registry as well as redoubling their efforts to ensure a climate neutral and resilient world by 2050 at the latest.”

SUNx Malta President Professor Geoffrey Lipman in welcoming this development noted the strong relationship between Climate Friendly Travel(CFT) – low carbon; SDG linked: Paris 1.5 aligned and the UN 2030 (SDG) / 2050 (Paris Agreement) Roadmap for the future of humanity. Geoffrey Lipman is also President of the International Coalition of Tourism Partners (ICTP),

“The CFT Registry is a vital support for companies and communities to get behind WTTC’s leadership on Travel & Tourism Climate Resilience – it is the way to turn climate declarations into UNFCCC compliant action and deliver practical programs for greenhouse gas reduction and for building in sustainability. We are delighted to work with Gloria and the WTTC team to roll out this initiative to Travel and Tourism stakeholders as we look towards the COP 26 session in Glasgow at the end of the year.”

You may also like