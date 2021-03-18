Astra Zeneca back on track as a COVID-19 vaccine

29 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
536 Views
2 min read
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Astra Zeneca is a very important vaccine in Germany to respond to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. German authorities put this vaccine on hold after blood clots in the brain were developed as a possible side effect. The hold was lifted.

  1. 2 death, 13 cases of blood clots in 1.6 million doses of Astra Zeneca is considered a calculated risk in Germany
  2. No direct connection between the blood clots and Astra Zeneca was established
  3. Germany is authorizing to administer Astra Zeneca again as of Friday

It would have been a health disaster, a pharmacist from Cologne told eTurboNews.
Today

After a new recommendation by the EU Medical agency, Astra Zeneca will be given to Germans and other Europeans again as of Friday.

Federal and State authorities in Germany together with the “Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) , agreed with the recommendation minimizing the risk of blood clods in the brain after taking the vaccine .

The advantages for the vaccine are more than this small risk. The vaccine is safe and effective, according to a health department spokesperson.

German Health minister Jens Spahn said, this was good news.
After 1.6 million doses of Astra Zeneca administered in Germany, only 13 cases of blood clots in the brain were detected with 3 people dying. . Twelve women and one man between 20 and 63 years of age were among the 13 cases.

The German institute is not seeing a direct connection between the development of a blood clot and the vaccine.

Out of 60 million doses of vaccine people waiting to be vaccinated in Germany, 17 million had been assigned to receive Astra Zeneca. German authorities promised to catch up on the backlog and added pharmacies and doctors offices will be provided with the vaccine soon.

