Dan Hotels reopening in the wake of Israel’s unprecedented vaccination campaign

Almost 80% of Israelis over the age of 16 already have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination

Israel hopes it will be able to welcome vaccinated Americans before long

Dan Hotels’ flagship King David Hotel in Jerusalem reopens today

With almost 80% of Israelis of all faiths over the age of 16 already having received at least one COVID-19 vaccination, tourism is reawakening, boosted by the coming celebration of both Passover and Easter. “We hope to be able to welcome vaccinated Americans before long,” says Ronen Nissenbaum, CEO of Dan Hotels.

Dan Hotels‘ flagship King David Hotel in Jerusalem reopens today. The King David, marking its 90th anniversary this year, has also been open sporadically in 2021 to house visiting high-level government delegations including those of the Prime Ministers of the Czech Republic, Hungary and Denmark, the Chancellor of Austria, the President of Cyprus, and the United Arab Emirates’ first ambassador to Israel.

The Dan Accadia on the Mediterranean at Herzliya and the Dan Carmel in Haifa will also reopen this week. The Dan Tel Aviv formally reopened on February 21, although it never actually closed, as it has continued to host airline crews throughout the pandemic.

The Dan Eilat, the Dan Caesarea and the Ruth Safed reopened on February 25. The Dan Jerusalem and the Dan Panorama Haifa will also be open in time for Passover.

