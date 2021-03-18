ILTM North America returns in September 2021

The global luxury travel universe is worth an estimated $2.05 trillion with high-net worth individuals contributing just under half of the total spend

With more than50% of U.S. adults expect to be fully vaccinated in the next six months, the U.S. travel industry is reporting a significant increase in demand from optimistic clients who are getting ready to travel again. In addition to domestic travel, international destinations closer in proximity to North America, such as the Mexican Caribbean, are high on wish lists, a location that is also the home of the region’s leading luxury travel event ILTM North America which returns 20 – 23 September 2021.

Simon Mayle, Event Director, ILTM North America comments:

“We are delighted to return to Riviera Maya in Mexico to welcome agents planning new leisure itineraries for North America’s wealthiest in safety and confidence. This incredible destination is home to four of the world’s leading and most trusted brands – Andaz, Banyan Tree, Fairmont and Rosewood – plus a truly outdoor luxurious proposition that will come into its own in 2021.”

In June 2020, the hotels introduced certified hygiene concepts that gave confidence to international travelers. The destination – where guests can travel by bike and dine on the beach or in privacy by the pool, so embodying a natural social distancing environment – has remained open throughout 2020 and proven popular with Canadian and U.S. citizens in particular.

In June 2020, Riviera Maya was also the first destination to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) SafeTravels Stamp – created for travelers to recognize destinations around the world that have adopted globally standardized health and hygiene protocols.

Mr. Mayle continued: “With a marked correlation between sustainability credibility and the feeling of safety, considering the pent-up travel demand, we believe that many consumers are looking forward to traveling freely, and responsibly, once again.”

Fairmont Mayakoba, which plays host to ILTM North America – has recently begun an extensive renovation of its 45-acre property with the first phase, involving three new beachfront pools including dedicated cabanas as exclusive privacy pods, to be unveiled at the end of March.

Mr. Mayle concluded: “We are proud to be working with the Fairmont Mayakoba to deliver an event in September for our international guests to attend in confidence to freely reconnect in safety. We are ready to dream of travel inspiration again.”

An ILTM report in 2020 revealed that the global luxury travel universe is worth an estimated $2.05 trillion with high-net worth individuals the most valuable group of travelers, contributing just under half of the total spend. ILTM North America is the forum for the world’s finest hospitality brands to meet with the most exclusive and sought-after travel designers and luxury travel media from Mexico, Canada and the U.S.