Rising fees on tourist attractions may deter visitors

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Anil Mathur - eTN India
500 Views
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Avatar
Written by Anil Mathur - eTN India

As the COVID-19 coronavirus appears to winding down with vaccines being administered around the globe, attempts to reignite tourism may actually put a damper on drawing visitors.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
  1. IndiGo Airline is launching flights from Agra to Mumbai in India beginning near the end of this month.
  2. Some tourist attractions such as the Taj Mahal have increased their entrance fees since pre-COVID times.
  3. Tourism stakeholders are saying this may be a deterrent and is not be the right signal to send would-be travelers.

In the iconic city of Taj in Agra, India, after long and sustained efforts, IndiGo Airline is finally starting flights to Agra from Mumbai beginning on March 29, 2021. Flights will be available 3 times a week but will not include Delhi. Industry sources believe routes should be daily and should include the city of Delhi.

There are, however, negative signals coming from Taj Mahal and other tourist monument attractions in the form of increased entry fees. Not only is the basic entry fee for the Taj higher than pre-COVID prices, but costs have also been raised to view attractions inside the palace connected with the Mughal emperor.

Ustad Ahmad Lahori was an architect during Mughal Empire. It is said that he was the chief architect of the Taj Mahal that was built between 1632 and 1648 during the ruling period of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

Sunil Gupta of Travel Bureau predicts that the total burden on a family going to Agra may well increase by Rs 4000 (around US$55).

As was, and in some places still is, the case during the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism has been nil, and only now a few domestic travelers are venturing out. Even with new flights becoming available, the steep increase in entry fees may deter some from traveling to India.

#rebuildingtravel

You may also like