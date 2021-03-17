Americans fly in record numbers to Hawaii Resorts and Beaches again

The Hawaii Tourism Authority remains quiet. Hotel executives do not want to talk, Hawaii must remain a secret jewel. Competing destinations did not yet notice, but Hawaii is recording record numbers of arrivals this month and it may become a lot bigger.

Hawaii’s travel and tourism industry is experiencing an unexpected rebound With international borders closed, Hawaii heavily relies now on a US domestic market, but this may change soon. Hawaii becomes a serious competitor to the Caribbean for American visitors

Hula dancers are starting to smile again, beach bars reopened, many shops are busy, more and more hotels and resorts in Waikiki and elsewhere in Hawaii are re-opening. It can take an hour or more to get a table at popular restaurants like OIive Tree in the Ala Moana Shopping Center or the Turkish Restaurant Istanbul in Kakaako.

Hotel rates are not really a bargain, the housing market is booming in Hawaii.

Hawaii is safe, low COVID-19 and the Island State is a familiar but exotic American destination.

The Convention Center however is deserted, meeting spaces unused, but hotel occupancy is up, beaches are busy and car rental companies are moving vehicles back from parking lots to the airports.

Everyone is wearing a mask, everyone is accepting social distancing, there are no arguments or fights about and the Aloha Spirit of Love and compassion seems to be contagious. This is the situation today in the 50th US State of Hawaii.

Since many international borders are still closed for Americans, a vacation in Hawaii has become more realistic for Americans.

Escaping COVID-19 infected states, domestic visitors are flying to the islands of Oahu, Maui, Island of Hawaii, and Kauai from all corners of the United States. New flights are announced or already implemented. New visitor markets like Florida now have non-stop air links to the Aloha state. This was unthinkable even in the best times.

In 2019 Hawaii visitors’ arrivals were at a peak. In September 2019 17,945 to 22,234 passengers arrived in Hawaii every day. In September 2020, in the midst of Corona infections, this number was only 1,199 – 2,433 daily. These numbers were even lower in the months before.

In March 2019 an average of 19,985 to 28,292 passengers arrived every day, in March of 2020 right when Coronavirus was not yet such a big issue for the U.S. numbers varied between 18,144 – 26,896



Arrival numbers almost vanished between April 2020 to October 14, 2020. Hawaii allowed visitors back as of October 15, 2020. The requirement to avoid a mandatory strictly enforced quarantine was a negative COVID-19 test approved US Mainland laboratories.



Immediately the percentage of arrivals compared to normal times went from 2% to 20% and hitting 40% a number of times between October 15, 2020, to February 2021

One year living with the virus tourism arrival numbers kept going up in March recording 8,241 per day at the beginning of the month to 19,336 arrivals every day.



With such arrival numbers, Hawaii records 60% or normal time arrivals at this time, but here is even a more potential lucky twist.



Currently, borders between the United States and most countries are closed. Arrivals from the most important international markets including Canada, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia have not started. Flights are not yet operating and visitors from Japan for example would need to observe quarantine requirements after returning home.



Hawaii together with Federal Authorities are working on agreements with countries to relaunch safe travel arrangements with overseas markets. Hawaiian Airlines just yesterday announced a pre-clear arrangement with Japan and Korea to start.

Once these markets come back online, tourism may be back to an almost equal new normal numbers for the Aloha State.

Hawaii has the lowest Covid cases in the USA. Strict arrival requirements to have negative COVID-19 certificates or face mandatory quarantine had been in place for months. Anyone not obeying by mask rules, social distancing requirements had faced misdemeanor charges in Hawaii.

Many in Hawaii predicted an increase in COVID-19 cases together with an increasing number of visitors arriving. This has not been the case. Hawaii enjoys the lowest infection rates in the United States.

The highest number of infections per million population in the US is North Dakota with 132,732 infections. The U.S average per million is 91,333. In Hawaii, this number is 20,024

The highest number of deaths in the U.S. per million is in New Jersey with 2,698. The US average is 1,660. Hawaii’s rate is 319.

Are these numbers the reason for this quiet rebound of the travel and tourism industry to Hawaii?



Americans love to travel to a region with low COVID-19 cases. Americans may not be ready to travel internationally.

Hawaii may finally get its wish to attract high-spending well-educated travelers. This is the trend currently seen. Hawaii may also be able to shift the focus from sand and see to culture and other destination highlights. There is a lot in the pipeline and it moves quietly to not wake up the competition.

As throughout this crisis the Hawaii Tourism Authority, the State agency assigned to promote tourism remains secret and quiet not returning calls.

Hawaii has the exotic touch of an international destination, but the security of domestic travel. Why else would Hawaii now target Americans in Florida to select the Aloha State over Caribbean beaches?