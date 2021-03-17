IATA AGM postponed to October

The event was originally scheduled for 27-29 June 2021, in Boston

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the postponement of the 77th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit. The event will be hosted by JetBlue Airways in Boston, USA on 3-5 October 2021.

The 77th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit was originally scheduled for 27-29 June 2021, also in Boston.

“We believe that it is vital to do all we can to meet as an industry face to face. Doing so will affirm that airlines can safely connect the world, demonstrate our industry’s resilience, and confirm the inestimable value of in-person meetings, facilitated by aviation,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA’s Director General and CEO.