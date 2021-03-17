SFO rapid COVID testing center relocated

San Francisco International Airport has moved its onsite rapid COVID-19 testing center in order to provide easier access to other airport facilities.

The testing center remains in the International Terminal but has moved to from Level 1 to Level 3 in Courtyard A and is located at the Aisle 6 ticket counter. SFO was the first US airport to open an onsite rapid COVID testing center. Testing is done by appointment only and is only available for travelers.

The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) announced plans to relocate its onsite rapid COVID testing center, the first such facility at any U.S. airport. The testing center will remain in the International Terminal, but effective March 15, 2021, the site moved from Level 1, Courtyard A to Level 3, at the Aisle 6 ticket counter in the Edwin M. Lee International Departures Hall.

This new location will provide travelers with easier access to other airport facilities for their travel, including ticket counters, security checkpoints, and shopping and dining.

SFO opened the first onsite rapid testing in the nation in July 2020, initially for airport workers only. In October 2020, the site expanded to offer testing to United Airlines passengers to Hawaii, and other airlines have since been added. The testing site is operated by Dignity Health-GoHealth Urgent Care and administers an Abbott ID Now Nucleic Acid Amplification Test.

COVID-19 rapid testing for travelers at SFO is by appointment only. To book a testing appointment, please visit gohealthuc.com/sfo. Testing for arriving and connecting passengers and the general public is not available.

SFO is an international airport just 13 miles south of downtown San Francisco in California, United States. It has flights to points throughout North America and is a major gateway to Europe and Asia. In 2020, a total of close to 16.5 million passengers were enplaned and deplaned. Of the 58 airlines that utilize SFO, 38 are international carriers while 9 are domestic.

#rebuildingtravel