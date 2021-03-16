Holland America Line pauses all Alaska cruises sailing from Seattle

9 mins ago
Add Comment
by Harry Johnson
511 Views
Holland America Line pauses all Alaska cruises sailing from Seattle

Six total voyages on Eurodam and Oosterdam are impacted, guests can re-book a comparable voyage in 2022

  • Holland America Line paused six cruises on Eurodam and Oosterdam
  • Guests booked on canceled Seattle-Alaska June departures will automatically be moved to an equivalent cruise in 2022 at the 2021 fare
  • Guests will be able to request a full refund of all monies paid to Holland America Line

Holland America Line has announced it is extending its pause of cruise operations to now include all June 2021 roundtrip sailings to Alaska from Seattle, Washington. This includes six cruises on Eurodam and Oosterdam with a call at Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

At this time, Alaska cruises sailing roundtrip from Seattle departing in July and onward have not been canceled. Following the earlier Canadian Transport Ministry Interim Order that closed Canadian ports to passenger vessels, discussions continue with Canadian and United States government authorities to try to preserve remaining Seattle Alaska sailings. Holland America Line previously announced the cancellation of all 2021 Alaska cruises to or from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

“We continue to stay actively engaged in dialogue with authorities in Canada and the United States to understand what cruise opportunities may still exist in Alaska, knowing how important this market is not only to our brand, but to the communities and individuals who depend on our business,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “We share with our guests the disappointment of canceling these voyages, and we remain hopeful that we can operate some of the Alaska cruise season.”

Guests currently booked on the canceled roundtrip Seattle-Alaska June departures will automatically be moved to an equivalent cruise in 2022 at the 2021 fare – with all cash and Future Cruise Credit funds moved to the new booking.

Once a new booking confirmation is received, if guests decide not to accept the 2022 cruise booking, they will have the option to decline the booking and receive an FCC of 110% of any cash paid. Guests will also be able to request a full refund of all monies paid to Holland America Line.

