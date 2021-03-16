US Travel ready and eager to work with new SBA chief

US Senate confirmed Isabel Guzman to lead the Small Business Administration

Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy

Small businesses made up 83% of all travel companies pre-pandemic

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on Senate confirmation of Isabel Guzman to lead the Small Business Administration:

“Administrator Guzman’s extensive experience growing and supporting America’s small businesses, especially during times of economic crisis, will be invaluable as the country begins its recovery from the pandemic.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, with small businesses making up 83% of all travel companies pre-pandemic. As total travel-supported jobs accounted for 65% of all U.S. jobs lost in 2020, a broader economic recovery effectively hinges on the revival of small travel businesses.

“Administrator Guzman possesses a deep understanding of the critical role small businesses play in powering the U.S. travel economy and workforce, and we are ready and eager to work with her to ensure these businesses continue to get the support they so desperately need to maintain operations, keep workers employed and help drive America’s economic recovery efforts.”