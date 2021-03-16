US Travel ready and eager to work with new SBA chief

41 mins ago
Add Comment
by Harry Johnson
525 Views
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Isabel Guzman confirmed to lead the Small Business Administration

U.S. Travel applauds confirmation of Isabel Guzman to SBA

  • US Senate confirmed Isabel Guzman to lead the Small Business Administration
  • Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy
  • Small businesses made up 83% of all travel companies pre-pandemic

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow issued the following statement on Senate confirmation of Isabel Guzman to lead the Small Business Administration:

“Administrator Guzman’s extensive experience growing and supporting America’s small businesses, especially during times of economic crisis, will be invaluable as the country begins its recovery from the pandemic.

“Small businesses are the backbone of the U.S. economy, with small businesses making up 83% of all travel companies pre-pandemic. As total travel-supported jobs accounted for 65% of all U.S. jobs lost in 2020, a broader economic recovery effectively hinges on the revival of small travel businesses.

“Administrator Guzman possesses a deep understanding of the critical role small businesses play in powering the U.S. travel economy and workforce, and we are ready and eager to work with her to ensure these businesses continue to get the support they so desperately need to maintain operations, keep workers employed and help drive America’s economic recovery efforts.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

You may also like