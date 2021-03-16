The untold story of the Maltese Revolution “Blood on the Crown” now streaming

The Maltese film production, “Blood On The Crown” (formerly “Just Noise,”) starring Harvey Keitel (“Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction”) and Malcolm McDowell (“A Clockwork Orange,” “Mozart In The Jungle”) is now streaming on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Hoopla, InDemand, AT&T, DirecTV and Google Play.

Blood On The Crown presents the concealed account of how Maltese citizens fought for their independence against England in 1919. Over 115 Maltese citizens, mostly teenagers, were blamed for the violence and sentenced to life in jail. This film is Malta’s long-awaited triumph to share with the world how a small Mediterranean island took on the British Empire.

The true story of resilience and honor that has been covered up for nearly 100 years, heavily supported by the Arts Council of Malta, was distributed by Los Angeles-based Electronic Entertainment.

Based on actual events, “Blood On The Crown” presents the concealed account of how Maltese citizens fought for their independence against England in 1919. Immediately following the end of World War I, in a plea for their country’s independence, Maltese people from all different walks of life, united to lead an uprising against the British. The Army was sent to quell the riots. Blood flowed when unarmed protestors were brutally killed by the British army. Due to its cover up by the British government in the years following, the revolution is not documented and not widely known. The large number of casualties was an embarrassment to the British army. Over 115 Maltese citizens, mostly teenagers, were blamed for the violence and sentenced to life in jail. “Blood On The Crown” is Malta’s long-awaited triumph to share with the world how a small Mediterranean island took on the British Empire.

“Blood On The Crown” is produced and written by Jean-Pierre Magro (“Bulgarian Rhapsody”), produced by Pedja Miletic, Aaron Briffa and directed by Davide Ferrario (“After Midnight,” “We All Fall Down”). Mario A. Azzopardi, Roland Joffe, Konstantin Ishkhanov, Albert Marshall, Shayne Putzlocher serve as Executive Producers. Music is composed by Alexey Shor.

Producer Aaron Briffa said, “We are immensely proud to tell how a small island nation rose to defy the most powerful empire in the world. This David versus Goliath story has been mostly buried until now.”

When screenwriter Jean Pierre Magro was asked where the Malta source material came from he noted “the British Colonial office did try to cover their tracks and eliminate any photographic evidence, I believe only 3 or 4 pictures survived. However, there were two reports that served as source material and various books written by Maltese historians over the years.”

Commenting further, producer Pedja Miletic noted that he was “extremely pleased that this project was embraced by so many great actors who were invaluable in helping the film become a reality.” He added that the director, Davide Ferrario, framed the narrative with such beauty. Miletic further made note that “the music of Alexei Shor was sublime in rendering the perfect mood.”

