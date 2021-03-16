Nevis invites health-conscious travelers to “Just Be” in Nevis

The new video highlights the distinctive aspects of the island as it focuses in on the growing health and wellness visitor market. Nevisian wellness practitioners and locations are featured in the video including a stop at Nevis Hot Springs. In this new age of wellness, the Tourism Authority is inviting people to share their own videos of how they incorporate wellness into their daily routines.

The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) is focused on expanding its visitor base of health and fitness travelers with the launch of a new promotional video that highlights Nevis’ wellness destination experiences. Released on March 16, the video is now available on the NTA’s website www.nevisisland.com as well as their social media channels. The video invites visitors to come, explore and enjoy a relaxing getaway and connect with the soul and spirit of this special island.

The new #JustBeNevis video will serve as a vehicle to showcase the distinctive aspects of the destination and target the growing health and wellness visitor segment. “As more and more travelers embrace healthy lifestyles and practices, Nevis affords visitors an ideal opportunity to escape from the stresses of everyday life and relax and rejuvenate in a lush, natural environment. This video helps us to position Nevis as the preferred wellness destination for guests seeking vacation experiences that focus on their wellbeing,” said Nevis Tourism Authority CEO Jadine Yarde. “In addition to our exceptional resort spas, we also have a host of talented wellness consultants — massage therapists, yoga instructors, fitness gurus and nutrition experts, who offer personalized programs and curated experiences for guests.”

The video, which is just over a minute long, invites travelers to Just Be in Nevis, and showcases a number of activities for health-conscious vacationers. Breathe while enjoying beach yoga, Release the tensions and toxins during that body massage and other spa treatments, Transform as you practice your meditation rituals and Embrace those outdoor pursuits, against the backdrops of breathtaking scenery and panoramic views.

Several Nevisian wellness practitioners and locations are featured in the video, including the Nevis Hot Springs, where visitors can enjoy the therapeutic benefits of the thermal waters; the Bac 2 My Roots Spatique, an eco-friendly Wholistic Spa and Juice bar offering a range of traditional healing techniques drawn from Africa and India; and signature massage treatments at the Myra Jones-Edith Kirby Jones Wellness Center.

To complement the #JustBeNevis wellness video, and generate a larger conversation around wellness and well-being, the NTA is inviting guests to share videos of their own best self-care practices, or how they incorporate wellness into their daily routines, on the NTA’s Instagram and Facebook platforms using the hashtag #JustBeNevis. The most popular videos will receive a gift from Nevis, in appreciation for their support. A comprehensive “Wellness” brochure, with information on both traditional and non-traditional wellness and self-care experiences has been produced, designed to provide visitors with everything they need to know to create their perfect vacation in Nevis. The brochure will be available on the NTA website.

The NTA is also launching a monthly “Escape to Nevis” series this month, which will air on their YouTube channel, and feature conversations with a variety of interesting and innovative Nevisian personalities speaking to different aspects of the destination. The first episode is focused on wellness, and will star Edith Irby, owner of the Edith Irby Jones Wellness Center, and herbal specialist Sevil Hanley, a leading authority on the healing properties of locally grown roots and herbs.

Wellness tourism is a multi-billion-dollar industry and according to the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), a non-profit global research firm focused on the global wellness industry, the projected market size of the global health and wellness market in 2020 was $4.94 trillion and could reach $5.54 trillion in 2022.

For more information on Nevis wellness experiences visit the Nevis Tourism Authority website at https://nevisisland.com/wellness. Feel free to follow us on Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), YouTube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@Nevisnaturally).

About Nevis

Nevis is part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and is located in the Leeward Islands of the West Indies. Conical in shape with a volcanic peak at its center known as Nevis Peak, the island is the birthplace of the founding father of the United States, Alexander Hamilton. The weather is typical of most of the year with temperatures in the low to mid-80s°F / mid 20-30s°C, cool breezes and low chances of precipitation. Air transportation is easily available with connections from Puerto Rico, and St. Kitts. For more information about Nevis, travel packages and accommodations, please contact the Nevis Tourism Authority, USA Tel 1.407.287.5204, Canada 1.403.770.6697 or our website www.nevisisland.com and on Facebook – Nevis Naturally.

