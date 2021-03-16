China’s travel and tourism industry showing strong recovery

Demand for leisure city travel, vacations in the suburbs, family trips and study tours showed a strong upward trend

China’s tourism sector reported encouraging numbers during the Spring Festival holiday

China’s civil aviation industry handled approximately 23.95 million passenger trips in February

Increasing hotel bookings are also pointing to people’s willingness to travel

According to data from the China Tourism Academy, the country’s travel and tourism sector has demonstrated a strong recovery so far this year and is expected to continue its current momentum as China further eases and lifts travel restrictions due to a stable coronavirus situation.

China’s tourism sector reported encouraging numbers during the Spring Festival holiday in mid-February, with domestic tourism revenue recording year-on-year growth starting from the third day of the week-long holiday, while the number of tourists traveling to and from major tourist destinations like Guangdong, Shanghai and Beijing exceeded or almost reached the levels seen during the 2019 Spring Festival.

The demand for leisure city travel, vacations in the suburbs, family trips and study tours showed a strong upward trend, the academy said.

The country’s civil aviation industry handled approximately 23.95 million passenger trips in February, a jump of 187.1 percent year on year, the latest data from the Civil Aviation Administration of China showed.

Air travel picked up steam soon after the holiday, during which many Chinese people opted to stay put in response to the government’s call to avoid unnecessary gatherings.

Passenger traffic on domestic routes has returned to the level seen during the same period in 2019, according to data from online travel service providers.

Increasing hotel bookings also pointed to people’s willingness to travel. Sanya, Wuxi and Lhasa are among tourists’ favored domestic destinations.

The number of hotel reservations on May 1, the first day of the five-day May Day holiday, has exceeded the number from the same day in 2019, the data showed.

Beijing has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions as the Chinese capital has seen no new locally transmitted cases for over a month.

Those traveling from domestic low-risk areas and arriving in Beijing are not required to provide negative nucleic acid test results, and taxi and online car-hailing services between Beijing and other cities will resume.

Temperature checks will also be unnecessary at community and village entrances, while indoor and outdoor cultural and entertainment venues such as parks, scenic spots, libraries, museums and theaters will be allowed to hold up to 75 percent of their visitor capacities.

Data showed soaring air and train ticket bookings in and out of Beijing immediately after the announcement from the municipal government.

Industry insiders said people are using the coming holidays to make up for the trips they missed earlier.

The costs of travel, accommodation and entrance tickets to cultural and entertainment venues have declined significantly since the outbreak of COVID-19, and some local governments may continue offering travel vouchers to attract tourists, allowing people to take highly cost-effective vacations this year.

According to latest reports, an estimated total of 4.1 billion domestic tourist trips will be made in China this year, up 42 percent from 2020.

Domestic tourism revenue is expected to surge 48 percent to reach 3.3 trillion yuan (about 507.47 billion U.S. dollars).

China’s economic growth gathered steam in the first two months of 2021, with major economic indicators such as industrial output, retail sales and fixed-asset investment all surging more than 30 percent, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics today.