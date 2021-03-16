Russia’s UK flight ban extended till mid-April

To secure health of the population, restrictions are extended until 23.59 pm of April 16, 2021

Russia extends Great Britain flight ban

Russian Federation halted all commercial air service with the United Kingdom on December 22, 2020light ban was initially imposed due due to the new coronavirus strain spreading in UK

Russian coronavirus response center announced today that Russian Federation has extended suspension of all air service with the United Kingdom until April 16 inclusively, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the UK.

“The response center for prevention of import and spread of the novel coronavirus infection made the decision to extend the term for suspension of air traffic with the United Kingdom. To secure health of the population, restrictions are extended until 23.59 pm of April 16, 2021,” the Center says.

