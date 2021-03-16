Russia’s UK flight ban extended till mid-April

41 mins ago
Add Comment
by Harry Johnson
541 Views
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Russia’s UK flight ban extended till mid-April

To secure health of the population, restrictions are extended until 23.59 pm of April 16, 2021

  • Russia extends Great Britain flight ban
  • Russian Federation halted all commercial air service with the United Kingdom on December 22, 2020light ban was initially imposed due due to the new coronavirus strain spreading in UK

Russian coronavirus response center announced today that Russian Federation has extended suspension of all air service with the United Kingdom until April 16 inclusively, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the UK.

“The response center for prevention of import and spread of the novel coronavirus infection made the decision to extend the term for suspension of air traffic with the United Kingdom. To secure health of the population, restrictions are extended until 23.59 pm of April 16, 2021,” the Center says.

Russian Federation halted all commercial air service with the United Kingdom on December 22, 2020 due to the new coronavirus strain spreading there.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

You may also like