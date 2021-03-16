Russia threatens to shut down Twitter if it does not comply with censorship

Russian authorities are preparing to impose a complete ban on the Twitter

According to the latest reports, Russian Federation authorities are preparing to impose a complete ban on the Twitter social media network ‘within weeks’, if the US social media platform does not comply with Russia’s demands to take down ‘unlawful content’.

The deputy chief of Russia’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor, Vadim Subbotin, said on Tuesday that, if “Twitter does not adequately respond to our requests – if things go on as they have been – then in a month it will be blocked without needing a court order.”

At the same time, he urged the California-based internet giant to comply with the orders to take down the specified content in order to avoid a ban.

Earlier this month, Roskomnadzor – Russia’s federal executive body responsible for control, censorship, and supervision in the field of media, announced it would begin slowing down the speed of traffic on Twitter over allegations the company “does not remove illegal content.”

Russian authorities claim that they have filed over 28,000 requests for posts to be taken down so far.

At the time, Roskomnadzor warned that, if Twitter failed to comply, “these measures will continue in line with regulations, up to the point of blocking” the service altogether.

In a statement issued last week, the social media giant said it was “aware of reports that Twitter is being intentionally slowed down broadly and indiscriminately in Russia due to apparent content removal concerns.” The tech firm added that it was “deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation.”

Earlier this month, Russia’s Putin warned that social media sites are being used “to promote completely unacceptable content to achieve their own selfish, ‘ferret’ goals.”