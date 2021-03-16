Russia threatens to shut down Twitter if it does not comply with censorship

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Harry Johnson
538 Views
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Russia threatens to shut down Twitter if it does not comply with censorship

Twitter is deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation

  • Russian authorities are preparing to impose a complete ban on the Twitter
  • Russian authorities claim that they have filed over 28,000 requests for posts to be taken down
  • Twitter urged to comply with the orders to take down the specified content in order to avoid a ban

According to the latest reports, Russian Federation authorities are preparing to impose a complete ban on the Twitter social media network ‘within weeks’, if the US social media platform does not comply with Russia’s demands to take down ‘unlawful content’.

The deputy chief of Russia’s media regulator, Roskomnadzor, Vadim Subbotin, said on Tuesday that, if “Twitter does not adequately respond to our requests – if things go on as they have been – then in a month it will be blocked without needing a court order.”

At the same time, he urged the California-based internet giant to comply with the orders to take down the specified content in order to avoid a ban.

Earlier this month, Roskomnadzor – Russia’s federal executive body responsible for control, censorship, and supervision in the field of media, announced it would begin slowing down the speed of traffic on Twitter over allegations the company “does not remove illegal content.”

Russian authorities claim that they have filed over 28,000 requests for posts to be taken down so far.

At the time, Roskomnadzor warned that, if Twitter failed to comply, “these measures will continue in line with regulations, up to the point of blocking” the service altogether.

In a statement issued last week, the social media giant said it was “aware of reports that Twitter is being intentionally slowed down broadly and indiscriminately in Russia due to apparent content removal concerns.” The tech firm added that it was “deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation.”

Earlier this month, Russia’s Putin warned that social media sites are being used “to promote completely unacceptable content to achieve their own selfish, ‘ferret’ goals.”

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

You may also like