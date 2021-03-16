Zanzibar announces mandatory tourist dress code

by Harry Johnson
In public places in Zanzibar, tourists must cover their bodies from shoulders to knees.

  • Zanzibar residents often shocked by the appearance and lack of clothing on some of the holidaymakers
  • Zanzibar will penalize visitors for inappropriate appearance
  • Depending on the severity of the offense, the tourist can be fined $700 and up

Zanzibar’s Stone Town Airport has received an average of about 30,000 tourists in recent months. Locals were often shocked by the appearance and lack of clothing on some of the holidaymakers. Then the authorities of the African state decided to introduce a dress code.

The Minister of Tourism of Zanzibar Lela Mohammed Moussa said that penalties and fines will be applied to tourists, guides and tour operators for inappropriate type of clothing worn in public on the island.

“In public places in Zanzibar, tourists must cover their bodies from shoulders to knees. This is nothing new … It is the duty of guests to understand the culture and rules of conduct on the street,” Minister said.

Depending on the severity of the offense, the tourist can be fined $700 and up. Tour operators face fines of $ 1000-2000 and up.

Despite COVID-19-related restrictions and a new mandatory dress code, there has been no decline in hotel and resort bookings to Zanzibar.

