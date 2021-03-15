Thai travel quarantine: Government to vote on lessening days

There are several proposals that have been made to the Thailand Government on the loosening of travel quarantines to boost the country’s tourism.

Tomorrow, March 16, the Thai Cabinet will meet to discuss lowering the number of days of quarantine to 7. Also on the docket is a proposal for a Resort Quarantine that would allow visitors to roam their resort if they tested negative for COVID-19 and after isolating in their rooms for 3 days. Thai officials still unsure about removing quarantine requirements for travelers who have been fully vaccinated.

Suggestions to reduce the mandatory Thai travel quarantine of 14 days to 7 days for vaccinated tourists and to create a new Resort Quarantine will be on the table at the Thai Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

There have been a number of proposals to reduce or modify coronavirus quarantine rules in hopes of reviving foreign tourism. Under immense pressure from the tourism industry to eliminate mandatory quarantine, which the sector claims is crippling foreign tourism, the government is moving slowly toward easing restrictions for those vaccinated against the virus.

But wary officials appear unmoved to eliminate quarantine requirements even if travelers are fully vaccinated. The latest proposal would cut the time in half to 7 days if a traveler was vaccinated in the past 3 months and has a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of flying.

Resort quarantine

Another proposal – a resort quarantine – would allow non-vaccinated tourists to roam their entire resort after testing negative for COVID-19 after 3 days of isolation in their rooms. They could not leave the hotel grounds for 2 weeks, however.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry envisions a resort quarantine being used in Pattaya, Phuket, Krabi, Koh Samui, Surat Thani and Chiang Mai.

UK visitors to Thailand face huge bureaucracy

Although both the Thai and British government sources express confidence in the future of international travel and tourism, all travelers from the UK wanting to visit Thailand must provide a veritable avalanche of documentation and endure restrictive delays in both countries.

Potential travelers must show at UK departure points a completed form why the journey is absolutely necessary for health, work, study or compassionate reasons. They are advised to carry some documentary evidence, usually an official letter, to justify breaking the travel lockdown.

Brits returning to UK from Thailand must complete a passenger locator form, show proof of a recent negative COVID-19 check, and self-isolate for a further 10 days with 2 supplementary coronavirus tests.

UK authorities declared overseas leisure travel to be “illegal” until further notice, with mid-May as the earliest possible relief date.

