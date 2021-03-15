Global tourism & leisure industry M&A deals total $7.52 billion in Q4 2020

  • Europe emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America
  • Europe held the top M&A position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.9 billion
  • The combined value of the top deals stood at $7.04 billion

Total tourism & leisure industry cross border Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) deals worth $7.52 billion were announced globally in Q4 2020, led by Caesars Entertainment’s $3.69 billion acquisition of William Hill.

The value marked an increase of 315.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 225.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $2.31 billion.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.9 billion. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.73 billion.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in Q4 2020 was the UK with five deals, followed by the China with four and Germany with three.

In 2020, at the end of Q4 2020, cross border M&A deals worth $12.73 billion were announced globally in tourism & leisure industry, marking a decrease of 37.03% year on year.

Cross Border M&A deals in tourism & leisure industry in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals in tourism & leisure industry accounted for 93.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $7.04 billion, against the overall value of $7.52 billion recorded for the quarter.

The top five tourism & leisure industry cross border tourism & leisure deals of Q4 2020 were:

  • Caesars Entertainment’s $3.69bn acquisition of William Hill
  • The $2.16bn acquisition of CAR by Indigo GlamourLimited
  • AccorHotels’ $850m acquisition of SBE Entertainment Group
  • The $228.28m acquisition of CAR by Indigo GlamourLimited
  • MultiChoice Group’s acquisition of BetKing for $115.36m.
