Global tourism & leisure industry M&A deals total $7.52 billion in Q4 2020

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in Q4 2020 was the UK with five deals, followed by the China with four and Germany with three.

Europe emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America

Europe held the top M&A position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.9 billion

The combined value of the top deals stood at $7.04 billion

Total tourism & leisure industry cross border Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) deals worth $7.52 billion were announced globally in Q4 2020, led by Caesars Entertainment’s $3.69 billion acquisition of William Hill.

The value marked an increase of 315.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 225.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $2.31 billion.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.9 billion. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.73 billion.

In 2020, at the end of Q4 2020, cross border M&A deals worth $12.73 billion were announced globally in tourism & leisure industry, marking a decrease of 37.03% year on year.

Cross Border M&A deals in tourism & leisure industry in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals in tourism & leisure industry accounted for 93.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The top five tourism & leisure industry cross border tourism & leisure deals of Q4 2020 were: