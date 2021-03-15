Tourism Leaders open appeal to the Thai Government

24 mins ago
Add Comment
by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand
568 Views
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Skål Bangkok’s Wood warns of a deepening Thailand tourism crisis

The #OpenThailandSafely campaign would like to make four public comments. This is the Social media message and open letter to the Royal Thai Government to consider re-opening the border.

Ahead of Top Level Government Meetings this Week on Opening Thailand’s Borders The Thai Government meetings in the week starting 15 March 2021 on possible steps to open Thailand’s borders, the #OpenThailandSafely campaign would like to make four public comments:

1. We are grateful that the Thai Government is recognising the urgency and importance of tourism and the need to help people dependent on international tourism. Thank you.

2. Open Thailand Safely urges Government officials to grasp the new opportunities that the successful rollout of vaccinations has given the world. The vaccines are a game-changer for tourism. This is the good news we have been waiting for.

3. Any form of quarantine is ‘old’ thinking. Tourism in Thailand cannot recover with ANY kind of quarantine.

4. Other countries such as Maldives, Greece, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Costa Rica, and others realize this and are opening their destinations with NO quarantine.

Thailand should do the same, otherwise, tourists will simply go elsewhere. “Safe opening of Thailand with proof of vaccination should occur anytime between 1st of June and 1st of July 2021.

This would give the tourism industry some time to prepare. Leaving it until October would be too late. Many companies won’t exist by then.”

“A June-July reopening would be a strategic opportunity for Thailand to show a leadership role among Asian countries and prepare the way for a solid recovery of the Thai economy” —

Willem Niemeijer, CEO, YAANA Ventures and Co-Founder of the Open Thailand Safely campaign (along with Luzi Matzig, Chairman of Asian Trails and William E. Heinecke Chairman of Minor Group

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

You may also like

Skip to toolbar Log Out