The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel wins Qatar’s Best 5 Star Business Hotel at International Travel Awards

International Travel Awards

The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel is at the forefront of contemporary luxury accommodation with a sophisticated blend of life’s greatest amenities.

It is a local chain from Murwab Hotel Group, the operating arm of Katara Hospitality. A 7-storey building with a contemporary modern design. It may be the smallest property of Murwab Hotel groups with 170 room capacity, but this hotel is packed with surprises. The Hotel opened in 2016, new to the local hospitality market but is already leading the race. One of its key strength is its location. located in Al Sadd and is accessible to all major highways and top tourist destination and business hub. It is also close to four World Cup 2022 Stadiums.

The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel has been continuously providing an outstanding Hotel service that it continually receives recognitions from various Travel sites such as TripAdvisor, Booking.com and Agoda. The Hotel is also one of Qatar’s Multi awarded property with 4 awards under its belt, namely: TripAdvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards 2020, Agoda’s Customer review awards 2020, The Most recent award, Booking. Com’s Traveller Review awards 2021 and The most prestigious of them all, The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel has been awarded with Qatar’s Best 5 Star Business hotel for 2020 from The International Travel Awards. The Avenue’s dedication in providing the best customer service was evident in the reviews done by their guests. Proving that its core values of providing world-class hospitality service is in their DNA.

As Qatar sees historic drop in Hotel sales due to pandemic, The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel always have a trick on its sleeves. With critical contingency plans. The Avenue, Murwab Hotel continue to generate revenue. Also, thanks to the trust of their clients and regular guests, The Avenue, Murwab Hotel survives the pandemic season without closing its doors. Remained open to everyone to provide comfort and safety to its guests. As quoted by one of their guests, “Avenue is my home away from home.” In addition, the Hotel’s amazing amenities attract families for staycation thus, it continuously generates revenue and good reviews. During the time of the pandemic, word of mouth was the Hotel’s strongest marketing tool. Its positive reviews and recommendations from past guests attract more visitors.

The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel was one of the first hotels to be certified for Qatar Clean program. From the quality of the sanitary products used to the health and safety checks done from the moment the guest steps into the hotel. All the measures done by The Avenue Hotel was approved by the government. The Avenue takes the health and safety of everyone seriously. Making sure that everyone who enters are comfortable without compromising their safety and health.

The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel surprisingly offers a variety of amenities all in one roof that in-house guests can enjoy. Complete with pool, gym, spa, 5 food and beverage outlets, retail store, 24-hour convenient store, business centre, even male and female salon. Making the Hotel popular not only on its own but also to the clients of the different outlets inside the Hotel. The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel may be small in size but is packed with all the guest’s needs.

As Qatar prepares for FIFA World Cup 2022, The Avenue Hotel works hand in hand with the government of Qatar by complying to its strict requirements. The entire hotel is also getting ready in all aspects by practicing the highest level of service to show the world that Qatar is one of the leading countries when it comes to hospitality service. The Avenue, A Murwab Hotel’s General Manager, Mr. Shadi Kassem is hands-on to make sure that everything is in place for the preparation of the much-awaited event.

Once everything is normalized, The Avenue Hotel expects more Corporate clientele on both international and local market as the Hotel’s popularity continue to grow.

This home-grown Hotel is now competing with giant global hotel chains and surprisingly winning the race in the local market. It is expected that one day, this local brand will become an international chain thanks to its practices and determination to excel.

To know more about The avenue, A Murwab hotel please visit www.avenuedoha.com