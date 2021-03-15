Tourism M&A deals $7.52 bn last quarter

Pandemics won’t stop Mergers and Acquisitions deals. Such deals may become even more important during hard times, and $7.52 billion last quarter is testimony to it.

Caesars Entertainment’s $3.69bn acquisition of William Hill

The $2.16bn acquisition of CAR by Indigo GlamourLimited

AccorHotels’ $850m acquisition of SBE Entertainment Group

The $228.28m acquisition of CAR by Indigo GlamourLimited

MultiChoice Group’s acquisition of BetKing for $115.36m.

Total tourism & leisure industry cross-border Mergers and Acquisitions ( M&A) deals worth $7.52bn were announced globally in Q4 2020, led by Caesars Entertainment’s $3.69bn acquisition of William Hill, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 315.5% over the previous quarter and a rise of 225.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $2.31bn.

Comparing cross border M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $3.9bn. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $3.73bn.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for tourism & leisure industry cross border M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then North America.

The top country in terms of cross border M&A deals activity in Q4 2020 was the UK with five deals, followed by the China with four and Germany with three.

In 2020, at the end of Q4 2020, cross border M&A deals worth $12.73bn were announced globally in tourism & leisure industry, marking a decrease of 37.03% year on year.

Cross Border M&A deals in tourism & leisure industry in Q4 2020: Top deals

The top five cross border M&A deals in tourism & leisure industry accounted for 93.6% of the overall value during Q4 2020.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $7.04bn, against the overall value of $7.52bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five tourism & leisure industry cross border tourism & leisure deals of Q4 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:

Caesars Entertainment’s $3.69bn acquisition of William Hill

The $2.16bn acquisition of CAR by Indigo GlamourLimited

AccorHotels’ $850m acquisition of SBE Entertainment Group

The $228.28m acquisition of CAR by Indigo GlamourLimited

MultiChoice Group’s acquisition of BetKing for $115.36m.

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and exclude all terminated and rumored deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.