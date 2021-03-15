Vaccination miracles in Israel, Seychelles, UAE, Palau, Monaco, UK, Maldives, Chile, Bahrain, USA

Based on the total vaccine given as a percentage, Israel did the best job in the world with 100% of its citizens vaccinated, followed by Seychelles (90.2%), UAE 66.7%, Palau 53.8%, Monaco 40.1%, UK 37.8%, Maldives 37.3%, Chile 34.7% Bahrain 32.6, USA 31.8%,
It’s surprising that the UK counts for 37.8%, but Spain only has 11.4%, Italy 11.2% Germany only has 10.5%, France 10.2
|Country/region
|Total vaccines
|Total vaccines
per 100 people
|Number of new infections,
7-day average
|Number of new deaths,
7-day average
|World
|355,204,698
|–
|424,213()
|8,545()
|United States
|105,658,220
|31.8
|54,062()
|1,369()
|Mainland China
|52,724,637
|3.8
|10()
|0()
|India
|29,738,409
|2.2
|21,178()
|122()
|United Kingdom
|25,422,647
|37.8
|5,873()
|150()
|Brazil
|11,362,190
|5.4
|71,532()
|1,825()
|Turkey
|10,923,284
|13.1
|13,826()
|65()
|Israel
|9,257,019
|102.3
|2,582()
|19()
|Germany
|8,863,270
|10.7
|9,673()
|203()
|Russia
|7,639,374
|5.3
|9,659()
|417()
|France
|7,058,746
|10.5
|23,326()
|254()
|Italy
|6,610,347
|11
|22,154()
|329()
|Chile
|6,581,943
|34.7
|4,985()
|81()
|United Arab Emirates
|6,516,723
|66.7
|2,310()
|11()
|Morocco
|5,682,508
|15.6
|380()
|6()
|Indonesia
|5,440,432
|2
|5,844()
|168()
|Spain
|5,352,767
|11.4
|4,956()
|160()
|Poland
|4,487,273
|11.8
|15,431()
|273()
|Bangladesh
|4,218,127
|2.6
|930()
|11()
|Mexico
|4,214,294
|3.3
|5,430()
|590()
|Canada
|2,934,007
|7.8
|3,190()
|31()
|Argentina
|2,294,738
|5.1
|6,473()
|111()
|Romania
|2,069,143
|10.7
|4,333()
|84()
|Saudi Arabia
|2,007,232
|5.9
|369()
|6()
|Serbia
|1,957,065
|28.2
|4,236()
|22()
|Hungary
|1,711,969
|17.5
|6,830()
|146()
|Netherlands
|1,619,839
|9.3
|5,176()
|35()
|Greece
|1,283,472
|12
|2,220()
|48()
|Portugal
|1,147,575
|11.2
|615()
|22()
|Belgium
|1,134,092
|9.9
|2,787()
|26()
|Sweden
|1,093,915
|10.6
|3,938()
|20()
|Czechia
|1,068,683
|10
|11,421()
|218()
|Swizerland
|1,035,004
|12.1
|1,194()
|9()
|Austria
|1,026,244
|11.6
|2,599()
|23()
|Denmark
|838,028
|14.1
|799()
|2()
|Sri Lanka
|770,408
|3.5
|350()
|5()
|Colombia
|693,490
|1.4
|3,691()
|91()
|Norway
|690,657
|12.9
|751()
|1()
|Finland
|674,128
|12.2
|636()
|3()
|Singapore
|611,314
|10.7
|10()
|0()
|Dominican Republic
|606,006
|5.6
|422()
|7()
|Slovakia
|597,182
|10.9
|2,019()
|100()
|South Korea
|587,884
|1.1
|452()
|5()
|Ireland
|570,391
|11.5
|523()
|16()
|Bahrain
|534,625
|32.6
|611()
|2()
|Peru
|469,239
|1.4
|6,331()
|168()
|Azerbaijan
|450,316
|4.5
|475()
|5()
|Nepal
|402,264
|1.4
|75()
|1()
|Kuwait
|360,000
|8.6
|1,290()
|6()
|Lithuania
|352,487
|12.6
|451()
|10()
|Bulgaria
|337,904
|4.8
|2,581()
|92()
|Qatar
|327,000
|11.5
|470()
|0()
|Ghana
|300,000
|1
|198()
|6()
|Malaysia
|275,851
|0.9
|1,519()
|6()
|Croatia
|265,223
|6.5
|623()
|12()
|Slovenia
|250,078
|12
|681()
|6()
|Panama
|245,177
|5.8
|452()
|11()
|Costa Rica
|241,724
|4.8
|350()
|4()
|Rwanda
|240,000
|1.9
|91()
|1()
|Japan
|230,542
|0.2
|1,240()
|53()
|Uruguay
|207,215
|6
|1,018()
|8()
|Maldives
|198,206
|37.3
|116()
|0()
|Estonia
|180,400
|13.6
|1,455()
|9()
|Cambodia
|161,818
|1
|45()
|0()
|Australia
|159,294
|0.6
|12()
|0()
|Jordan
|150,000
|1.5
|6,798()
|55()
|South Africa
|145,544
|0.2
|1,173()
|88()
|Bolivia
|137,787
|1.2
|722()
|20()
|Ecuador
|125,450
|0.7
|1,103()
|28()
|Malta
|117,121
|23.3
|293()
|3()
|Philippines
|114,500
|0.1
|3,639()
|43()
|Myanmar
|103,142
|0.2
|16()
|0()
|Cyprus
|99,275
|11.3
|386()
|1()
|Oman
|98,168
|2
|337()
|2()
|Latvia
|97,070
|5.1
|496()
|10()
|Lebanon
|95,888
|1.4
|3,162()
|46()
|Seychelles
|88,106
|90.2
|28()
|0()
|Mongolia
|84,017
|2.6
|105()
|0()
|Algeria
|75,000
|0.2
|148()
|3()
|Pakistan
|72,882
|0
|2,099()
|43()
|Senegal
|68,205
|0.4
|156()
|7()
|Luxembourg
|54,865
|8.9
|172()
|4()
|Ukraine
|51,137
|0.1
|8,345()
|185()
|Barbados
|50,703
|17.7
|20()
|0()
|Iceland
|46,862
|13
|2()
|0()
|Zimbabwe
|36,359
|0.2
|30()
|2()
|Thailand
|33,621
|0
|89()
|0()
|Guatemala
|28,534
|0.2
|620()
|15()
|Kazakhstan
|22,294
|0.1
|830()
|2()
|Albania
|21,613
|0.8
|678()
|16()
|Belarus
|20,944
|0.2
|985()
|8()
|Micronesia
|19,580
|17.2
|0()
|0()
|New Zealand
|18,000
|0.4
|3()
|0()
|Republic of the Marshall Islands
|16,007
|27.2
|0()
|0()
|El Salvador
|16,000
|0.2
|184()
|7()
|Monaco
|15,612
|40.1
|12()
|0()
|Venezuela
|12,194
|0
|499()
|7()
|Moldova
|11,431
|0.4
|1,301()
|29()
|Iran
|10,000
|0
|8,240()
|78()
|Palau
|9,694
|53.8
|0()
|0()
|Côte d’Ivoire
|8,802
|0
|338()
|2()
|Paraguay
|7,579
|0.1
|1,729()
|23()
|Belize
|7,444
|1.9
|5()
|0()
|Dominica
|7,202
|10
|2()
|0()
|Angola
|6,169
|0
|38()
|1()
|Andorra
|4,914
|6.4
|30()
|0()
|San Marino
|4,806
|14.2
|29()
|0()
|Kenya
|4,000
|0
|635()
|5()
|Mauritius
|3,843
|0.3
|14()
|0()
|Liechtenstein
|3,536
|9.3
|2()
|0()
|Montenegro
|3,374
|0.5
|561()
|9()
|Grenada
|3,000
|2.7
|0()
|0()
|Honduras
|2,684
|0
|687()
|12()
|Saint Lucia
|2,094
|1.1
|21()
|1()
|Guyana
|1,852
|0.2
|50()
|1()
|Egypt
|1,315
|0
|623()
|43()
|Trinidad and Tobago
|440
|0
|5()
|0()
The U.K. was the first to begin vaccinating in early December, and now it is in full swing around the world. The number of inoculations is indicated by color on the map, which shows the progress of vaccination in Europe. Most of the countries in Africa and Asia have not yet started their vaccination programs. While some developed countries have spent huge sums of money to procure vaccines, some are concerned that developing countries with less economic muscle may not receive supplies for a while. Some countries are engaging in “vaccine diplomacy,” as seen in China’s move to supply vaccines to Brazil, the Philippines and Turkey.