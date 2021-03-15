Vaccination miracles in Israel, Seychelles, UAE, Palau, Monaco, UK, Maldives, Chile, Bahrain, USA

Miracles are performed in many countries when it comes to vaccination against COVID-19 This is a list of where the world stands today.Literally everyone in Israel is now vaccinated. Where is the rest of the world standing. Who is winning the war against COVID-19

Based on the total vaccine given as a percentage, Israel did the best job in the world with 100% of its citizens vaccinated, followed by Seychelles (90.2%), UAE 66.7%, Palau 53.8%, Monaco 40.1%, UK 37.8%, Maldives 37.3%, Chile 34.7% Bahrain 32.6, USA 31.8%,

It’s surprising that the UK counts for 37.8%, but Spain only has 11.4%, Italy 11.2% Germany only has 10.5%, France 10.2

Country/region

Total vaccines per 100 people

Number of new infections, 7-day average

Number of new deaths, 7-day average

World 355,204,698 – 424,213() 8,545() United States 105,658,220 31.8 54,062() 1,369() Mainland China 52,724,637 3.8 10() 0() India 29,738,409 2.2 21,178() 122() United Kingdom 25,422,647 37.8 5,873() 150() Brazil 11,362,190 5.4 71,532() 1,825() Turkey 10,923,284 13.1 13,826() 65() Israel 9,257,019 102.3 2,582() 19() Germany 8,863,270 10.7 9,673() 203() Russia 7,639,374 5.3 9,659() 417() France 7,058,746 10.5 23,326() 254() Italy 6,610,347 11 22,154() 329() Chile 6,581,943 34.7 4,985() 81() United Arab Emirates 6,516,723 66.7 2,310() 11() Morocco 5,682,508 15.6 380() 6() Indonesia 5,440,432 2 5,844() 168() Spain 5,352,767 11.4 4,956() 160() Poland 4,487,273 11.8 15,431() 273() Bangladesh 4,218,127 2.6 930() 11() Mexico 4,214,294 3.3 5,430() 590() Canada 2,934,007 7.8 3,190() 31() Argentina 2,294,738 5.1 6,473() 111() Romania 2,069,143 10.7 4,333() 84() Saudi Arabia 2,007,232 5.9 369() 6() Serbia 1,957,065 28.2 4,236() 22() Hungary 1,711,969 17.5 6,830() 146() Netherlands 1,619,839 9.3 5,176() 35() Greece 1,283,472 12 2,220() 48() Portugal 1,147,575 11.2 615() 22() Belgium 1,134,092 9.9 2,787() 26() Sweden 1,093,915 10.6 3,938() 20() Czechia 1,068,683 10 11,421() 218() Swizerland 1,035,004 12.1 1,194() 9() Austria 1,026,244 11.6 2,599() 23() Denmark 838,028 14.1 799() 2() Sri Lanka 770,408 3.5 350() 5() Colombia 693,490 1.4 3,691() 91() Norway 690,657 12.9 751() 1() Finland 674,128 12.2 636() 3() Singapore 611,314 10.7 10() 0() Dominican Republic 606,006 5.6 422() 7() Slovakia 597,182 10.9 2,019() 100() South Korea 587,884 1.1 452() 5() Ireland 570,391 11.5 523() 16() Bahrain 534,625 32.6 611() 2() Peru 469,239 1.4 6,331() 168() Azerbaijan 450,316 4.5 475() 5() Nepal 402,264 1.4 75() 1() Kuwait 360,000 8.6 1,290() 6() Lithuania 352,487 12.6 451() 10() Bulgaria 337,904 4.8 2,581() 92() Qatar 327,000 11.5 470() 0() Ghana 300,000 1 198() 6() Malaysia 275,851 0.9 1,519() 6() Croatia 265,223 6.5 623() 12() Slovenia 250,078 12 681() 6() Panama 245,177 5.8 452() 11() Costa Rica 241,724 4.8 350() 4() Rwanda 240,000 1.9 91() 1() Japan 230,542 0.2 1,240() 53() Uruguay 207,215 6 1,018() 8() Maldives 198,206 37.3 116() 0() Estonia 180,400 13.6 1,455() 9() Cambodia 161,818 1 45() 0() Australia 159,294 0.6 12() 0() Jordan 150,000 1.5 6,798() 55() South Africa 145,544 0.2 1,173() 88() Bolivia 137,787 1.2 722() 20() Ecuador 125,450 0.7 1,103() 28() Malta 117,121 23.3 293() 3() Philippines 114,500 0.1 3,639() 43() Myanmar 103,142 0.2 16() 0() Cyprus 99,275 11.3 386() 1() Oman 98,168 2 337() 2() Latvia 97,070 5.1 496() 10() Lebanon 95,888 1.4 3,162() 46() Seychelles 88,106 90.2 28() 0() Mongolia 84,017 2.6 105() 0() Algeria 75,000 0.2 148() 3() Pakistan 72,882 0 2,099() 43() Senegal 68,205 0.4 156() 7() Luxembourg 54,865 8.9 172() 4() Ukraine 51,137 0.1 8,345() 185() Barbados 50,703 17.7 20() 0() Iceland 46,862 13 2() 0() Zimbabwe 36,359 0.2 30() 2() Thailand 33,621 0 89() 0() Guatemala 28,534 0.2 620() 15() Kazakhstan 22,294 0.1 830() 2() Albania 21,613 0.8 678() 16() Belarus 20,944 0.2 985() 8() Micronesia 19,580 17.2 0() 0() New Zealand 18,000 0.4 3() 0() Republic of the Marshall Islands 16,007 27.2 0() 0() El Salvador 16,000 0.2 184() 7() Monaco 15,612 40.1 12() 0() Venezuela 12,194 0 499() 7() Moldova 11,431 0.4 1,301() 29() Iran 10,000 0 8,240() 78() Palau 9,694 53.8 0() 0() Côte d’Ivoire 8,802 0 338() 2() Paraguay 7,579 0.1 1,729() 23() Belize 7,444 1.9 5() 0() Dominica 7,202 10 2() 0() Angola 6,169 0 38() 1() Andorra 4,914 6.4 30() 0() San Marino 4,806 14.2 29() 0() Kenya 4,000 0 635() 5() Mauritius 3,843 0.3 14() 0() Liechtenstein 3,536 9.3 2() 0() Montenegro 3,374 0.5 561() 9() Grenada 3,000 2.7 0() 0() Honduras 2,684 0 687() 12() Saint Lucia 2,094 1.1 21() 1() Guyana 1,852 0.2 50() 1() Egypt 1,315 0 623() 43() Trinidad and Tobago 440 0 5() 0() Nikkei and the Financial Times have been independently tracking countries’ progress as they race to inoculate their populations against the pandemic.

The U.K. was the first to begin vaccinating in early December, and now it is in full swing around the world. The number of inoculations is indicated by color on the map, which shows the progress of vaccination in Europe. Most of the countries in Africa and Asia have not yet started their vaccination programs. While some developed countries have spent huge sums of money to procure vaccines, some are concerned that developing countries with less economic muscle may not receive supplies for a while. Some countries are engaging in “vaccine diplomacy,” as seen in China’s move to supply vaccines to Brazil, the Philippines and Turkey.