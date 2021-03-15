Vaccination miracles in Israel, Seychelles, UAE, Palau, Monaco, UK, Maldives, Chile, Bahrain, USA

by Juergen T Steinmetz
vaccine 2

Miracles are performed in many countries when it comes to vaccination against COVID-19
This is a list of where the world stands today.Literally everyone in Israel is now vaccinated.
Where is the rest of the world standing. Who is winning the war against COVID-19

Based on the total vaccine given as a percentage, Israel did the best job in the world with 100% of its citizens vaccinated, followed by Seychelles (90.2%), UAE 66.7%, Palau 53.8%, Monaco 40.1%, UK 37.8%, Maldives 37.3%, Chile 34.7% Bahrain 32.6, USA 31.8%,

It’s surprising that the UK counts for 37.8%, but Spain only has 11.4%, Italy 11.2% Germany only has 10.5%, France 10.2

World355,204,698424,213()8,545()
United States105,658,22031.854,062()1,369()
Mainland China52,724,6373.810()0()
India29,738,4092.221,178()122()
United Kingdom25,422,64737.85,873()150()
Brazil11,362,1905.471,532()1,825()
Turkey10,923,28413.113,826()65()
Israel9,257,019102.32,582()19()
Germany8,863,27010.79,673()203()
Russia7,639,3745.39,659()417()
France7,058,74610.523,326()254()
Italy6,610,3471122,154()329()
Chile6,581,94334.74,985()81()
United Arab Emirates6,516,72366.72,310()11()
Morocco5,682,50815.6380()6()
Indonesia5,440,43225,844()168()
Spain5,352,76711.44,956()160()
Poland4,487,27311.815,431()273()
Bangladesh4,218,1272.6930()11()
Mexico4,214,2943.35,430()590()
Canada2,934,0077.83,190()31()
Argentina2,294,7385.16,473()111()
Romania2,069,14310.74,333()84()
Saudi Arabia2,007,2325.9369()6()
Serbia1,957,06528.24,236()22()
Hungary1,711,96917.56,830()146()
Netherlands1,619,8399.35,176()35()
Greece1,283,472122,220()48()
Portugal1,147,57511.2615()22()
Belgium1,134,0929.92,787()26()
Sweden1,093,91510.63,938()20()
Czechia1,068,6831011,421()218()
Swizerland1,035,00412.11,194()9()
Austria1,026,24411.62,599()23()
Denmark838,02814.1799()2()
Sri Lanka770,4083.5350()5()
Colombia693,4901.43,691()91()
Norway690,65712.9751()1()
Finland674,12812.2636()3()
Singapore611,31410.710()0()
Dominican Republic606,0065.6422()7()
Slovakia597,18210.92,019()100()
South Korea587,8841.1452()5()
Ireland570,39111.5523()16()
Bahrain534,62532.6611()2()
Peru469,2391.46,331()168()
Azerbaijan450,3164.5475()5()
Nepal402,2641.475()1()
Kuwait360,0008.61,290()6()
Lithuania352,48712.6451()10()
Bulgaria337,9044.82,581()92()
Qatar327,00011.5470()0()
Ghana300,0001198()6()
Malaysia275,8510.91,519()6()
Croatia265,2236.5623()12()
Slovenia250,07812681()6()
Panama245,1775.8452()11()
Costa Rica241,7244.8350()4()
Rwanda240,0001.991()1()
Japan230,5420.21,240()53()
Uruguay207,21561,018()8()
Maldives198,20637.3116()0()
Estonia180,40013.61,455()9()
Cambodia161,818145()0()
Australia159,2940.612()0()
Jordan150,0001.56,798()55()
South Africa145,5440.21,173()88()
Bolivia137,7871.2722()20()
Ecuador125,4500.71,103()28()
Malta117,12123.3293()3()
Philippines114,5000.13,639()43()
Myanmar103,1420.216()0()
Cyprus99,27511.3386()1()
Oman98,1682337()2()
Latvia97,0705.1496()10()
Lebanon95,8881.43,162()46()
Seychelles88,10690.228()0()
Mongolia84,0172.6105()0()
Algeria75,0000.2148()3()
Pakistan72,88202,099()43()
Senegal68,2050.4156()7()
Luxembourg54,8658.9172()4()
Ukraine51,1370.18,345()185()
Barbados50,70317.720()0()
Iceland46,862132()0()
Zimbabwe36,3590.230()2()
Thailand33,621089()0()
Guatemala28,5340.2620()15()
Kazakhstan22,2940.1830()2()
Albania21,6130.8678()16()
Belarus20,9440.2985()8()
Micronesia19,58017.20()0()
New Zealand18,0000.43()0()
Republic of the Marshall Islands16,00727.20()0()
El Salvador16,0000.2184()7()
Monaco15,61240.112()0()
Venezuela12,1940499()7()
Moldova11,4310.41,301()29()
Iran10,00008,240()78()
Palau9,69453.80()0()
Côte d’Ivoire8,8020338()2()
Paraguay7,5790.11,729()23()
Belize7,4441.95()0()
Dominica7,202102()0()
Angola6,169038()1()
Andorra4,9146.430()0()
San Marino4,80614.229()0()
Kenya4,0000635()5()
Mauritius3,8430.314()0()
Liechtenstein3,5369.32()0()
Montenegro3,3740.5561()9()
Grenada3,0002.70()0()
Honduras2,6840687()12()
Saint Lucia2,0941.121()1()
Guyana1,8520.250()1()
Egypt1,3150623()43()
Trinidad and Tobago44005()0()
Nikkei and the Financial Times have been independently tracking countries’ progress as they race to inoculate their populations against the pandemic.

The U.K. was the first to begin vaccinating in early December, and now it is in full swing around the world. The number of inoculations is indicated by color on the map, which shows the progress of vaccination in Europe. Most of the countries in Africa and Asia have not yet started their vaccination programs. While some developed countries have spent huge sums of money to procure vaccines, some are concerned that developing countries with less economic muscle may not receive supplies for a while. Some countries are engaging in “vaccine diplomacy,” as seen in China’s move to supply vaccines to Brazil, the Philippines and Turkey.

