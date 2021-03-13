Thai travel association sees 8 million tourists in 2021

by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
The Association of Thai Travel Agents predicted if the government reopens the country without quarantine for vaccinated travelers by June, there could be 8 million foreign tourists arriving this year.

  1. ATTA says the tourism industry needs a 3-month roadmap to plan for the country’s reopening.
  2. If the government continues to insist on 14-day quarantines and doesn’t reopen the country by June, however, those numbers would be slashed in half.
  3. Even if the country reopens soon, it will take 3 years for Thailand’s tourism industry to recover to 2019.

The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) President Vichit Prakobgosol has forecast that 200,000-300,000 tourists would arrive in June, increasing to 500,000 in July, to 1.5 million in October, to 2.5 million in December as vaccinated tourists go aboard for the first time in 2 years.

Vichit said those numbers would be halved, however, if the government continues to insist on 14-day quarantines and doesn’t reopen the country by June.

The tourism industry needs a 3-month roadmap to plan for the country’s reopening, Vichit said, so that packages and tours can be planned. If the government stubbornly sticks to overzealous border controls, the economy will collapse, he predicted.

He claimed only 25 percent of 4 million tourism-sector employees still had jobs.

Even if the country reopens soon, it will take 3 years for Thailand’s tourism industry to recover to 2019 levels, Vichit predicted.

In the interim, the government needs to expand its subsidized domestic-tourism campaign and “Let’s Go Halves” economic-stimulus initiative, he said.

Thailand is famous for tourism because the country has invested significantly in its infrastructure making communication and access to locations easier. These 2 factors alone improve tourism. But the real reasons Thailand is so popular is the people, the culture, and the natural environment.

Passport holders of the following 18 countries and one special economic zone (Taiwan) are granted a visa on arrival entry to the Kingdom of Thailand: Andorra (Principality of Andorra), Bulgaria (Republic of Bulgaria), Bhutan (Kingdom of Bhutan), China (People’s Republic of China), Cyprus (Republic of Cyprus), Ethiopia (Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia), India (Republic of India), Kazakhstan (Republic of Kazakhstan), Latvia (Republic of Latvia), Lithuania (Republic of Lithuania), Maldives (Republic of Maldives), Malta (Republic of Malta), Mauritius (Republic of Mauritius). Romania. San Marino (Republic of San Marino). Saudi Arabia (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia), Taiwan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan (Republic of Uzbekistan).

