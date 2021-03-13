Saint Lucia launching new series of virtual global roadshows

The roadshows are a fun and interactive way to update and inform advisors who sell Caribbean vacations

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is launching a new series of virtual global roadshows for the travel trade on March 23, March 30 and April 6. The global roadshows are in step with an increase in summer bookings to Saint Lucia and the introduction of new nonstop flights from Dallas/DFW (American Airlines), Newark/EWR (JetBlue) and New York/JFK (American Airlines).

Aimed at travel advisors and reservation staff in Saint Lucia’s main source markets – the U.S., the UK and Canada – the three events come as Covid-19 vaccination programs are underway globally and vacationers have increased confidence in travel.

The global roadshows will be different from traditional webinars, as they go a step further in recreating a fam trip experience online, highlighting everything from hotels to all of the available activities on island. Participants will get a close-up perspective of Saint Lucia’s hotels, activities and landscape, to show what makes it a compelling destination for visitors.

Hosted live by the sales team in Saint Lucia with market representatives on hand to answer questions and provide specific information, the roadshows are a fun and interactive way to update and inform advisors who sell Caribbean vacations.

Richard Moss, Senior Sales Manager – US of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority said, “Travel advisors are vital to our business and they are true partners. Our global roadshow is a complete immersion in our product, a fun and informative Saint Lucian experience from the comfort of home or work. And with the significant increase in new flights this summer, we’re ready to keep our relationships with advisors strong as we educate and inspire.”

Dates for the virtual roadshows are as follows:

March 23, 11:30am – 1pm EST

March 30, 11:30am – 1pm EST

April 6, 11:30am – 1pm EST

The following 11 accommodation partners and one Destination Management Company will be taking part: