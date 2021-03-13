4 people killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

31 mins ago
Add Comment
by Harry Johnson
510 Views
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
4 people killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

The aircraft, on its way from the capital Nur-Sultan, reportedly crashed when attempting to make a landing at the runway

  • There were six people on board the plane when it crashed in Almaty
  • Four people were killed in the incident, while two survivors have been taken to hospital
  • According to media reports, the plane belonged to the Kazakh border guard service

A Soviet-designed Antonov An-26 plane crashed near Almaty airport in Kazakhstan. The crash was reported by the press service of the airport.

According to the report, four people have been killed. The aircraft apparently belonged to Kazakh National Security Committee (NSC).

Airport authorities said there were six people on board the plane when it crashed. The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry has confirmed the deaths of four people in the incident, while the Health Ministry said two survivors have been taken to hospital.

The aircraft, on its way from the capital Nur-Sultan, reportedly crashed when attempting to make a landing at the runway.

The An-26 normally requires a crew of five and has the capacity to fly 40 passengers. It has two turboprop engines, weighs 15 tons, and has a range of 1,100 km when fully loaded.

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

You may also like