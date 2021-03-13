4 people killed in Kazakhstan plane crash

The aircraft, on its way from the capital Nur-Sultan, reportedly crashed when attempting to make a landing at the runway

There were six people on board the plane when it crashed in Almaty

Four people were killed in the incident, while two survivors have been taken to hospital

According to media reports, the plane belonged to the Kazakh border guard service

A Soviet-designed Antonov An-26 plane crashed near Almaty airport in Kazakhstan. The crash was reported by the press service of the airport.

According to the report, four people have been killed. The aircraft apparently belonged to Kazakh National Security Committee (NSC).

Airport authorities said there were six people on board the plane when it crashed. The Kazakh Emergencies Ministry has confirmed the deaths of four people in the incident, while the Health Ministry said two survivors have been taken to hospital.

The An-26 normally requires a crew of five and has the capacity to fly 40 passengers. It has two turboprop engines, weighs 15 tons, and has a range of 1,100 km when fully loaded.