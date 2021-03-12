IMEX America back for business

With both the trade show’s hotel room blocks and exhibitor manual going live this week, the IMEX team intends to make the “Road to Mandalay” as smooth as possible for the global business events industry.

IMEX America opens this fall in its new Las Vegas home at Mandalay Bay. Las Vegas is expected to be busy in November so, the IMEX team is encouraging exhibitors and attendees to book hotel rooms soon. This 2021 event marks the 10th edition of IMEX America, giving the events industry another reason to celebrate.

Never have signs of pent-up demand been more welcome than this week’s announcement of the first exhibitors to sign up for IMEX America, which opens in its new Las Vegas home – Mandalay Bay – in November.

The international range of exhibitors already confirmed for IMEX America, taking place November 9 – 11, span all sectors of the industry and include destinations such as Arizona, Atlantic City, Boise, Asheville, Greater Birmingham, Los Cabos, Monaco, Omaha, Peru, San Antonio and Savannah; together with companies including Amadeus River Cruises, Carnival Cruises, Dorchester Collection, Iberostar Hotel & Resorts, Kerzner International, Loews Hotels, Montage and Omni Hotels.

Carina Bauer, CEO of the IMEX Group, explains: “IMEX America is, at its heart, a living marketplace so we’re delighted our exhibitors are ready to get down to business again at our face-to-face event. It feels so good to be welcoming them back! We know many suppliers and buyers are hungry for a carefully crafted, safe and confident in-person experience and our teams are already busy planning traffic flows, arrival journeys, registration guidelines and more.”

With the city of Las Vegas expected to be busy in November the IMEX team is encouraging exhibitors and attendees to book their hotel rooms soon. Through IMEX’s partnership with MGM Resorts there is a range of price points and properties available on the strip with rooms starting at USD90 per night.

Carina continues: “Some things are truly worth waiting for and we can’t wait to welcome the business events community back to IMEX America. Due to the circumstances in which we’re all operating we’ve started planning even earlier than usual. We’ll soon be publishing our first set of safety guidelines and, although these will change as the weeks move on and official advice changes, we’re intent on being open, honest, and consistent with all our communications so no-one’s left in any doubt. Our landmark 2021 show will have a fresh look and feel at Mandalay Bay so we’re also planning some exciting new features which we’ll announce closer to the show.”

November also marks the 10th edition of IMEX America, giving the events industry yet another reason to celebrate getting back to business.

eTN is a media partner for IMEX America.

