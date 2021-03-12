Brits could spend over £10 billion if Spain introduces Vaccine Passport scheme

If restrictions allow vaccinated holidaymakers to visit Spain, Brits could spend more than £10,882,093,347 in the country this year

Spain’s authorities urged to introduce Vaccine Passport scheme for Summer 2021

Spain could be set for a cash boost of more than £10 billion from Brits desperate to return to their favorite holiday destination

Adopting a vaccine certificate scheme could have a monumental impact on tourism industry in Spain

New analysis has revealed Spain could be set for a cash boost of more than £10 billion from Brits desperate to return to their favorite holiday destination.

While travel is still banned for the UK, if restrictions allow vaccinated holidaymakers to visit Spain, data shows Brits could spend more than £10,882,093,347 in the country this year.

The prediction is based off of analysis by travel health experts who analyzed 10 years of historic Office for National Statistics data, looking at every single trip made out of the country by UK citizens and where they were heading.

Using the in-depth analysis, researchers have been able to forecast the monumental impact adopting a vaccine certificate scheme could have on the tourism industry in Spain.

The data predicted the amount Brits were due to spend in Spain in 2021 as more than £10 billion, but with holidays mostly cancelled in 2020, that number could be significantly higher if the country presses ahead with plans to allow Brits ahead of other countries.

Forecasts predicted 16.9 million visits to the country in 2021 by Brits, a number which could be eclipsed after not accounting for the pandemic and cancelled travel in 2020. The data shows Brits are expected to spend an average of £645 per visit.