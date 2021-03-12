Hawaiian Airlines brings nonstop Aloha to Florida

- Hawaiian Airlines Flight 86 is the first nonstop flight between Honolulu and Orlando, the first nonstop flight between Hawaii and the South East United States.
- Coronavirus infections are high in Florida. Coronavirus infections are the lowest in Hawaii. How safe is it currently to invite visitors from Florida to Hawaii’s beaches?
- A traditional Hawaii blessing, a proud Hawaii Governor and airline CEO, but not the CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority witnessed the departure of the inaugural flight from HNL to MCO today.
Read the full story – click here or on NEXT PAGE