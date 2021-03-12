Hawaiian Airlines brings nonstop Aloha to Florida

5 mins ago
Add Comment
by Juergen T Steinmetz
517 Views
Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

Hawaiian Airlines is among the safest airlines in the world. Domestic long-haul flights are however a risk for the United States having a tremendous spread of COVID-19 virus Hawaii has the lowest infection rates in the US. Hawaii needs tourists, Florida needs tourists. How safe is it to connect Orlando with Honolulu during the COVID-19 pandemic?

  1. Hawaiian Airlines Flight 86 is the first nonstop flight between Honolulu and Orlando, the first nonstop flight between Hawaii and the South East United States.
  2. Coronavirus infections are high in Florida. Coronavirus infections are the lowest in Hawaii. How safe is it currently to invite visitors from Florida to Hawaii’s beaches?
  3. A traditional Hawaii blessing, a proud Hawaii Governor and airline CEO, but not the CEO of the Hawaii Tourism Authority witnessed the departure of the inaugural flight from HNL to MCO today.

Read the full story – click here or on NEXT PAGE

Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next

You may also like