His Majesty the King is dead

The longest serving King Goodwill Zwelithini, King of the Zulu nation in South Africa died today. African Tourism Board President remembers his meeting with His Majesty.

King Zwelithini was the longest-serving Zulu monarch in history, reigning for more than five decades. The beloved King of South Africa’s Zulu Kingdom, HM Goodwill Zwelithini has died at age 72 Friday morning. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi of the Zuly Kingdom confirmed this in a statement on Friday.

He was admitted to an intensive care unit for diabetes treatment in the eastern province KwaZulu-Natal last month, according to local media.

African Tourism Board Chairman Cuthbert Ncube informed ATB this morning in issuing this statement in an urgent WhatsApp message.

“Dear Colleague’s it is with great pain and heavy to announce the passing away of our Father and King.

King Goodwill Zwelithini the King of the Zulus this morning. May we remember the Family in our prayers. His Daughter is part of the African Tourism Board (ATB) Family and has been requested to work with the Hon. Minister of Eswatini torwards the action program for the 2020 Cultural event.

ATB President Alain St. Ange, Seychelles said: “Sincere sympathy to the Government and People of South Africa. I had the honor and pleasure of meeting His Majesty and remember so vividly that memorable meeting.

There are 12.1 million Zulus living in seven countries, mainly in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. The dominant religion is Christianity. Zulus are the largest ethnic group in South Africa, with small populations in Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Botswana, Malawi, Lesotho, and Mozambique. Zulu is a Bantu language.

The Zulu Kingdom, sometimes referred to as the Zulu Empire or the Kingdom of Zululand, was a monarchy in Southern Africa that extended along the coast of the Indian Ocean from the Tugela River in the south to Pongola River in the north.

The kingdom grew to dominate much of what is today KwaZulu-Natal and Southern Africa.

