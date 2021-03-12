Hackers: Avoiding hidden dangers of public Wi-Fi

Hackers agree on two common points that can make any public Wi-Fi hotspot vulnerable

It can take only a couple of minutes to start peeking at confidential information

If you’re lucky, the snooper may just read your browsing activity

With COVID-19 restrictions being eased or lifted and people returning to cafes, malls and increasingly using buses, trains again, public Wi-Fi has become a golden opportunity for cyber-criminals.

What makes public Wi-Fi unsafe

From the expert study, hackers agreed on two common points that can make any public Wi-Fi hotspot vulnerable. These are poor router configuration and a lack of a strong password. They claim it can take a couple of minutes to start peeking at confidential information sent from a device connected to an unsecured Wi-Fi.

If you’re lucky, the snooper may just read your browsing activity. But in the worst-case scenario, they can steal all your sensitive information, including passwords and credit card details.

As your device is constantly looking for trusted Wi-Fi networks, stalkers can use these connection requests to find out where you live. It’s enough to type it on a public website that creates heatmaps of Wi-Fi hotspots.

How to stay safe

Digital privacy experts provide some useful tips on what you should do to protect your devices and the information they hold: