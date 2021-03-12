Safest Airlines during COVID are Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad, Delta Air Lines plus 14 more

Safe Air travel during COVID-19 is critical, specifically when re-launching the travel and tourism industry. 19 airlines made the score of excellent in regards to safety.

Only 19 international airlines are in the top league when it comes to safety in aviation during COVID 19. Qatar Airways, Emirates, Etihad, Delta Airlines, are the top 4 with a score of 4.3 and higher. 15 more received a score between 4.0 and 4.2 The Safe Travel Barometer report tracks 33 initiatives across 319 airlines – both full-service and low-cost carriers (LCCs). These initiatives are assigned to three sub-categories 52 airlines are considered at the bottom of the list. STP Airways, Fuji Dream Airlines, Envoy Air, Helvetic Airways, and IBEX received a score of less than 47 had scores between 2 and 2.9.

19 International Airlines made the excellent score by the Safe Travel Barometer for Airlines as the Safest Airlines to travel on during COVID-19 Delta Airlines was the only US-registered airline that made the score. The best overall score in the world went to Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways, Qatar Score 4.5 Emirates, UAE Score Score 4.4 Etihad Airways, UAE Score 4.3 Delta Air Lines, USA: Score 4.3 Lufthansa, Germany Score 4.1 Air China, China Score 4.1 Turkish Airlines, Turkey Score 4.1 Vistra, India, Score 4.1 Iberia, Spain Score 4.1 Cathay Pacific, Hong Kong Score 4.0 Qantas Airways, Australia, Score 4 Southwest Airlines, USA, Score 4 China Southern Airlines, China, Score 4 All Nippon Airways, Japan, Score 4 Air Asia, Malaysia, Score 4 Air Canada, Canada Score 4 IndiGo, India, Score 4 Virgin Atlantic, UK, Score 4 Air India, India, Score 4

The Safe Travel Barometer for Airlines ranked the following 52 airlines in the bottom range of airlines to consider travel on during COVID-19

STP Airways, Score 1 Fuji Dream Airlines, Score 1.5 Envoy Air, Score 1.7 Helvetic Airways, Score 1.8 IBEX Airlines, Score 1.8 Air Corsica, Score 2 Saudi Gulf Airlines, Score 2 Onur Air, Score 2.1 Norwegian Air, Score 2.2 Sounds Air, Score 2.3 Air Chathams, Score 2.3 Cayman Airways, Score 2.3 Viva Air, Score 2.3 Sky Express 2.3 Croatia Airlines, Score 2.3 Albawing, Score 2.4 Sun Country Airlines, Score 2.4 Winair, Score 2.4 Aurigny Air Score 2.4 Seaborne Airlines, Score 2.5 Cape Air, Score 2.5 Jet2.com , Score 2.5 Maya Island Air:, Score 2.6 Air Namibia, Score 2.6 Aeromar, Score 2.5 Edelweiss Air, Score 2.6 Canadian North 2.6 Air Peace, Score 2.7 Azores Airlines, Score 2.7 Belavia, Score 2.7 Luxair, Score 2.7 Canary Fly, Scrore 2.7 Air Serbia, Score 2.7 Swoop, Score 2.8 Georgian Airways, Score 2.8 Tropic Air, Score 2.8 Flyadeal, Score 2.8 Bulgaria Air, Score 2.8 NordStarAirlines, Score 2.8 Piedmont Airlines, Score 2.8 GOL Airlines, Score 2.8 TAROM, Score 2.8 Air Nostrum, Score 2.9 Aegean Airlines, Score 2.9 Elinair, Score 2.9 Air Greenland, Score 2.9 Caribbean Airlines, Score 2.9 Air Burkina, Score 2.9 Lao Airlines, Score 2.9 Asl Airlines France, Score 2.9 Eastar Jet, Score 2.9 SKY AIrline Peru, Score 2.9

Even as airlines continue to struggle in the light of COVID-19, the need of the hour is to streamline passenger-centric COVID-19 safety and health protocols worldwide. A vital aspect of this is the digitalization of health data which airlines, related airports, and immigration authorities could review to assess the traveler while enhancing the travel experience of the future. To achieve that, governments and the aviation industry at large are doubling down on the concept of health passports. Essentially, these ‘passports’ prove travelers COVID-19 vaccination status, and supported with the independent health passes could enable the means of ensuring safe travel.

Safe Travel Barometer is a travel technology company operating at the intersection of travel and health. Its API-based content feed includes COVID-19 health & safety initiatives of 2,000+ suppliers across 10 travel industry verticals, and traveler arrival requirements for 150+ countries. Specifically, Safe Travel Barometer tracks 33 initiatives across 319 airlines – both full-service and low-cost carriers (LCCs). These initiatives are assigned to three sub-categories – COVID-19 Safety Protocols, Traveler Convenience, and Service Excellence. The basis upon the publicly announced initiatives, airlines are benchmarked on a Safe Travel Score. Overall, 6% of the 319 airlines assessed achieved a Safe Travel Score of 4.0 and above.

Per the assessment on February 28, 2021, Doha-based Qatar Airways leads for the second consecutive month with a Safe Travel Score of 4.5 out of 5.0. Qatar Airways’ lead worldwide and specifically among full-service carriers is driven by its initiatives associated with two sub-categories – COVID-19 Safety Protocols (98%) and Traveler Convenience (100%) – which contribute to the Safe Travel Score. Emirates falls slightly shy of Qatar Airways with a Safe Travel Score of 4.4 in the same month, followed by Etihad Airways and Delta Air Lines with a score of 4.3 out of 5.0 respectively.