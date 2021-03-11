Spirit Airlines bringing seven cities nonstop access to Florida’s beaches

Spirit Airlines announces seven new nonstop Florida flights

With seven nonstop destinations, Spirit Airlines is making it easy for travelers to enjoy Pensacola

Pensacola is the eighth new city added to Spirit’s network in the past year

Spirit Airlines today announced More Go to the Florida Panhandle, with plans to bring brand new Airbus service to Pensacola International Airport (PNS) starting June 10. Spirit will offer the only nonstop flights to Columbus (CMH), Indianapolis (IND) and Louisville (SDF), along with nonstop service Austin (AUS), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Kansas City (MCI) and St. Louis (STL).

“As Florida’s Hometown Airline we are excited to launch service to Pensacola, our first destination in Northwest Florida,” Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said. “With seven non-stop destinations, Spirit Airlines is making it easy and affordable for travelers to enjoy Pensacola’s emerald-green waters and sugar-white sands. In addition, our new Guests in Florida’s Panhandle will enjoy low-cost non-stops to many popular cities stretching from Texas to Ohio.”

Spirit Airlines Service to/from PNS Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Austin (AUS) Tue/Thu/Sun June 10, 2021 Columbus (CMH) Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat June 11, 2021 Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Daily June 10, 2021 Indianapolis (IND) Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat June 11, 2021 Kansas City (MCI) Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat June 11, 2021 Louisville (SDF) Tue/Thu/Sun June 10, 2021 St. Louis (STL) Daily June 10, 2021

“Today’s announcement further demonstrates Pensacola’s foothold in the national marketplace for air service,” said Matt Coughlin, Pensacola International Airport Director. “We are truly grateful for Spirit Airlines’ investment here at Pensacola International Airport, and more importantly, their commitment to the Gulf Coast region.”

Pensacola is the eighth new city added to Spirit’s network in the past year. The airline continues to seize growth opportunities as demand for air travel increases, having announced new service to Louisville, Milwaukee and St. Louis in the past two weeks. Last month, the carrier announced an accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus aircraft joining Spirit’s Fit Fleet™, which is among the youngest in the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Spirit Airlines to Pensacola International Airport and the City of Pensacola,” City of Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said. “I look forward to offering new opportunities to connect travelers to Pensacola while continuing to expand our airport’s footprint. Bringing a new airline to Pensacola is an incredible achievement at any time, but the fact that it was accomplished during a global pandemic is truly a testament to the airport’s success and resilience.”