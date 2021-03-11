Mexican Caribbean continues tourism reactivation

This week marks a strong chapter in the reactivation of flights to the Mexican Caribbean

Southwest Airlines to resume Cozumel to Houston route with seven flights weekly

European air connectivity with Mexican Caribbean continues to grow

Frontier Airlines launches its weekly Cincinnati – Cancún route this Saturday

The reactivation of tourism in the Mexican Caribbean continues as Southwest Airlines resumes its Houston – Cozumel route with seven weekly flights, while Volaris increases its flights to the island from Mexico City. Meanwhile, Cancún is receiving new flights from Europe, South America and the U.S.

“This week marks a strong chapter in the reactivation of flights to the Mexican Caribbean. On Sunday, Frontier Airlines launched its Miami – Cancún route, which will fly four times a week and once again makes Miami the U.S. city most connected to Cancún, as well as a major hub to the rest of Latin America” said Dario Flota Ocampo, director of Quintana Roo Tourism Board.

Monday, March 8, also marked the return of Iberojet’s weekly Madrid – Cancún route, which will gradually increase to five times weekly this summer, the high season for European tourism. The launch by Iberojet, which recently merged charter airlines Evelop! and Orbest, has sparked interest from fellow Spanish airline WAMOS, which will launch its Madrid – Cancún flight by late March.

“Thursday marks the return of two important Southwest flights: a daily Phoenix – Cancún route and the daily Houston – Cozumel route,” added Flota Ocampo.

Also arriving to Cozumel International Airport is a Volaris route from Mexico City, which will add two daily frequencies from March 26 to April 12.

Frontier Airlines launches its weekly Cincinnati – Cancún route this Saturday, March 13, while TAP Air Portugal launches its Lisbon – Cancún route on March 27 with three flights a week. Low-cost South American airline WINGO debuts its direct Cancún – Medellin flight on March 28; the airline’s existing route from Bogotá flies four times weekly.

Quintana Roo Tourism Board, which is currently promoting the destinations of the Mexican Caribbean in this weekend’s digital ITB Berlin 2021, continues to manage communications with travel agents and tour operators to share the safety and health protocols the state has implemented to protect the health of visitors and locals.

