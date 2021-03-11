Global Travel Taskforce could kickstart global Britain – if ministers get a grip on Border Force

UK ministers must get a grip of Border Force’s performance so that visitors get a warm welcome to Britain, not a 6 hour queue

Monthly passenger numbers are the lowest since 1966, due to the ban on all but essential travel

The CAA has acknowledged that Heathrow’s regulatory settlement needs to be adjusted

UK monthly passenger numbers fell below 500,000, the lowest since 1966, due to the ban on all but essential travel, blanket quarantine, pre-departure and post-arrival testing.

Limits on passenger flights, which normally carry freight, mean cargo volumes remain 30% down on an annual basis, while EU rivals including Frankfurt, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Schiphol airports returned to pre-Covid cargo tonnage levels.

Heathrow is working with the PM’s Global Travel Taskforce to facilitate the safe restart of international travel after 17th May. The aim should be to simplify and standardise the checks that are required, with a goal of returning to travel as it used to be.

Heathrow is now preparing to restart operations safely, working with all companies across the airport. Its biggest single concern is the ability of Border Force to be able to cope with additional passenger numbers, given recent unacceptable queue times.

Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye said: “Aviation has always led the UK economy out of recession, and we will do so again. The PM’s Global Travel Taskforce can lead the way on reopening international travel and trade safely – but ministers must get a grip of Border Force’s performance so that visitors get a warm welcome to Britain, not a 6 hour queue.”

Traffic Summary

February 2021

Terminal Passengers

(000s) Feb 2021 % Change Jan to

Feb 2021 % Change Mar 2020 to

Feb 2021 % Change Market UK 51 -85.4 108 -84.7 861 -82.4 EU 118 -93.5 305 -91.8 4,650 -83.1 Non-EU Europe 37 -91.2 79 -90.9 1,000 -82.5 Africa 55 -80.4 130 -78.1 683 -80.6 North America 43 -96.3 129 -94.8 1,485 -92.2 Latin America 5 -95.5 15 -93.0 226 -83.5 Middle East 57 -90.3 190 -85.0 1,387 -82.3 Asia / Pacific 95 -86.4 182 -89.2 1,415 -87.4 Total 461 -91.5 1,139 -90.1 11,707 -85.6

Air Transport Movements Feb 2021 % Change Jan to

Feb 2021 % Change Mar 2020 to

Feb 2021 % Change Market UK 601 -80.9 1,389 -78.9 9,968 -76.2 EU 1,581 -89.5 4,098 -86.7 55,502 -73.4 Non-EU Europe 436 -87.5 1,062 -85.1 10,867 -75.1 Africa 523 -57.5 1,148 -55.1 6,049 -60.2 North America 2,007 -67.3 3,964 -69.0 25,879 -69.1 Latin America 87 -81.2 224 -76.6 2,227 -62.6 Middle East 958 -61.3 2,281 -55.4 13,805 -55.1 Asia / Pacific 1,560 -51.4 3,179 -55.4 20,592 -55.9 Total 7,753 -77.9 17,345 -76.3 144,889 -69.6