Global Travel Taskforce could kickstart global Britain – if ministers get a grip on Border Force

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by Harry Johnson
500 Views
Afrikaans Afrikaans Albanian Albanian Amharic Amharic Arabic Arabic Armenian Armenian Azerbaijani Azerbaijani Basque Basque Belarusian Belarusian Bengali Bengali Bosnian Bosnian Bulgarian Bulgarian Catalan Catalan Cebuano Cebuano Chichewa Chichewa Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Simplified) Chinese (Traditional) Chinese (Traditional) Corsican Corsican Croatian Croatian Czech Czech Danish Danish Dutch Dutch English English Esperanto Esperanto Estonian Estonian Filipino Filipino Finnish Finnish French French Frisian Frisian Galician Galician Georgian Georgian German German Greek Greek Gujarati Gujarati Haitian Creole Haitian Creole Hausa Hausa Hawaiian Hawaiian Hebrew Hebrew Hindi Hindi Hmong Hmong Hungarian Hungarian Icelandic Icelandic Igbo Igbo Indonesian Indonesian Irish Irish Italian Italian Japanese Japanese Javanese Javanese Kannada Kannada Kazakh Kazakh Khmer Khmer Korean Korean Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kurdish (Kurmanji) Kyrgyz Kyrgyz Lao Lao Latin Latin Latvian Latvian Lithuanian Lithuanian Luxembourgish Luxembourgish Macedonian Macedonian Malagasy Malagasy Malay Malay Malayalam Malayalam Maltese Maltese Maori Maori Marathi Marathi Mongolian Mongolian Myanmar (Burmese) Myanmar (Burmese) Nepali Nepali Norwegian Norwegian Pashto Pashto Persian Persian Polish Polish Portuguese Portuguese Punjabi Punjabi Romanian Romanian Russian Russian Samoan Samoan Scottish Gaelic Scottish Gaelic Serbian Serbian Sesotho Sesotho Shona Shona Sindhi Sindhi Sinhala Sinhala Slovak Slovak Slovenian Slovenian Somali Somali Spanish Spanish Sudanese Sudanese Swahili Swahili Swedish Swedish Tajik Tajik Tamil Tamil Telugu Telugu Thai Thai Turkish Turkish Ukrainian Ukrainian Urdu Urdu Uzbek Uzbek Vietnamese Vietnamese Welsh Welsh Xhosa Xhosa Yiddish Yiddish Yoruba Yoruba Zulu Zulu
Global Travel Taskforce could kickstart global Britain – if ministers get a grip on Border Force

UK ministers must get a grip of Border Force’s performance so that visitors get a warm welcome to Britain, not a 6 hour queue

  • Monthly passenger numbers are the lowest since 1966, due to the ban on all but essential travel
  • The CAA has acknowledged that Heathrow’s regulatory settlement needs to be adjusted
  • The biggest single concern is the ability of Border Force to be able to cope with additional passenger numbers, given recent unacceptable queue times

UK monthly passenger numbers fell below 500,000, the lowest since 1966, due to the ban on all but essential travel, blanket quarantine, pre-departure and post-arrival testing.

Limits on passenger flights, which normally carry freight, mean cargo volumes remain 30% down on an annual basis, while EU rivals including Frankfurt, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Schiphol airports returned to pre-Covid cargo tonnage levels.

Heathrow is working with the PM’s Global Travel Taskforce to facilitate the safe restart of international travel after 17th May. The aim should be to simplify and standardise the checks that are required, with a goal of returning to travel as it used to be.

Heathrow is now preparing to restart operations safely, working with all companies across the airport. Its biggest single concern is the ability of Border Force to be able to cope with additional passenger numbers, given recent unacceptable queue times.

The CAA has acknowledged that Heathrow’s regulatory settlement needs to be adjusted and we expect a decision in the coming weeks. An adjustment which will help keep prices.

Heathrow CEO, John Holland-Kaye said: “Aviation has always led the UK economy out of recession, and we will do so again. The PM’s Global Travel Taskforce can lead the way on reopening international travel and trade safely – but ministers must get a grip of Border Force’s performance so that visitors get a warm welcome to Britain, not a 6 hour queue.”

Traffic Summary

February 2021 
Terminal Passengers
(000s)		Feb 2021% ChangeJan to
Feb 2021		% ChangeMar 2020 to
Feb 2021		% Change
Market      
UK51-85.4108-84.7861-82.4
EU118-93.5305-91.84,650-83.1
Non-EU Europe37-91.279-90.91,000-82.5
Africa55-80.4130-78.1683-80.6
North America43-96.3129-94.81,485-92.2
Latin America5-95.515-93.0226-83.5
Middle East57-90.3190-85.01,387-82.3
Asia / Pacific95-86.4182-89.21,415-87.4
Total461-91.51,139-90.111,707-85.6
Air Transport MovementsFeb 2021% ChangeJan to
Feb 2021		% ChangeMar 2020 to
Feb 2021		% Change
Market      
UK601-80.91,389-78.99,968-76.2
EU1,581-89.54,098-86.755,502-73.4
Non-EU Europe436-87.51,062-85.110,867-75.1
Africa523-57.51,148-55.16,049-60.2
North America2,007-67.33,964-69.025,879-69.1
Latin America87-81.2224-76.62,227-62.6
Middle East958-61.32,281-55.413,805-55.1
Asia / Pacific1,560-51.43,179-55.420,592-55.9
Total7,753-77.917,345-76.3144,889-69.6
Cargo
(Metric Tonnes)		Feb 2021% ChangeJan to
Feb 2021		% ChangeMar 2020 to
Feb 2021		% Change
Market      
UK4012.147-49.7197-65.7
EU9,99260.417,82939.081,100-12.6
Non-EU Europe5,963104.211,24378.350,993-5.6
Africa7,5001.314,5553.769,703-24.4
North America33,245-30.460,993-32.5357,324-36.0
Latin America1,149-67.11,871-74.828,216-47.0
Middle East15,970-21.034,397-14.1205,997-20.7
Asia / Pacific27,196-2.251,586-15.1308,496-31.9
Total101,055-12.8192,521-16.91,102,028-29.5
Print 🖨 PDF 📄 eBook 📱

You may also like