Gloria Guevara is Fighting for Leadership in Opening Travel WTTC Style

WTTC: Governments must implement comprehensive testing facilities at airports

During the critical meeting, Gloria Guevara, WTTC President & CEO, said: “We have one single request: we need to see the restoration of international mobility. We need clear rules for mobility. Europe must define protocols, so it’s clear how mobility can be safely resumed within the EU, to the EU and from the EU.”

  1. 174 million jobs lost in the global travel and tourism industry
  2. . How many jobs can be brought back, how and when
  3. Vaccine and a leadership in countries to reopen borders is one of the keys WTTC is pushing.

We must replace ineffective quarantines and move from a country-based assessment to an individual-based assessment. Not entire populations are infected, and we must not treat them as such.

This is the appeal made by Gloria Guevara, head of the World Travel and Tourism Council at this month’s EU Tourism Ministers Meeting. She wants leadership from the EU to save the Travel & Tourism sector which has been left in ruin by the COVID-19 pandemic.

